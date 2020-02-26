Delhi violence: HC tells police to ensure safe passage, treatment of injured

The Bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Anup J Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to deploy all resources to ensure this.

In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law.

The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

The Bench also called for a compliance report, including information about the injured and the treatment offered to them.

The matter will now be heard on Wednesday at 2.15 pm.

The Bench said the order be communicated to the medical superintendents of the Guru Tegh Bahadur and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospitals in Delhi.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi had claimed at least 13 lives till Tuesday. A shoot-at-sight order was issued in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, while curfew has also been initiated in some areas.

Over 200 people have suffered injuries in the violence, including police and mediapersons. Multiple civilians are also being treated for gunshot wounds sustained during the mayhem.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, city police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on measures to restore peace in the city.

A new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) was appointed as well. IPS officer SN Shrivastava was repatriated from the CRPF by the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday night.

Class 10 and 12 board exams by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were postponed on Wednesday amidst the violence in northeast Delhi. Government and private schools in parts of the city affected by violence will remain closed as well.

“The exam will be conducted in rest parts of Delhi as per earlier schedule. A fresh date for the exam in northeast Delhi will be announced shortly,” a CBSE official said on Tuesday.

