Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineniâ€™s â€˜The Family Manâ€™ season 2 streams on OTT

Created by Raj and DK, the thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video marks the OTT debut of Tollywood actor Samantha Akkineni.

Flix OTT

The much-awaited second season of The Family Man started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 4, Friday. The first season of The Family Man, which tracked the life of Srikant Tiwari, a spy with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as he unravelled the mystery behind a crucial secret mission, was critically- acclaimed. And the show is now back for a second season in a different setting and with new cast members.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man season 2 features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from the first season. Actor Samantha Akkineni has also been roped in to play a pivotal role. This marks the popular movie actor's debut performance in a web series. Several Tamil actors including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal have been roped in to play important roles in the web series.

The first season turned the spotlight on the difficulties Manoj Bajpayeeâ€™s character (Srikant Tiwari) has juggling his professional life, which requires him to work on high priority cases, and his personal life, wherein he is expected to spend time with his wife and children. The second season will focus on another hurdle that Srikant faces, his new nemesis named Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni.

READ: 'The Family Man' review: Manoj Bajpayee shines in an uneven series on terror

"The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and 'danger really has a new face' Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast," the creators said, speaking about the new season in a statement earlier. "We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully, the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can," they further added.

Watch the trailer of â€˜The Family Man Season 2â€™

Season 2 is set in â€œthe hot and happening Chennai '', as the trailer claims. Season one of The Family Man premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and opened to positive reviews. Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said in the statement that the new season of The Family Man is bigger, more complex, and dials up the action. "We're confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis. It's a pleasure for everyone here at Amazon to unveil a content gem that connects with audiences in India and beyond," Purohit added.

READ: From Mollywood to acting in 'The Family Man': Neeraj Madhav interview

(With inputs from PTI)