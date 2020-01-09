Manju Warrier's 'Chathur Mukham' nears completion

Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role.

Manju Warrier has been very selective with her roles ever since her comeback with How Old Are You are a few years ago. The actor has been bagging heroine-centric roles and the latest to add to her filmography will be Chathur Mukham. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick.

The shooting of Chathur Mukham is currently in progress in Thiruvananthapuram. In an interview to the Times of India, one of its directors, Salil V had told about this film thus: “In our society, many women want to get married and have kids and Manju’s character is someone who isn’t averse to all that but believes that one has to complete education and achieve financial stability before marriage. She’s someone who wants to establish her own business and is a bold woman.”

Dawn Vincent is composing the tunes for this flick with Abinandhan Ramanujam cranking the camera and Manoj doing the editing. Reports are that the shooting will be wrapped around January 23rd and it will then go into the post-production mode.

While Chathur Mukham is nearing completion, Manju Warrier’s Kayattam is gearing up for release on January 20th. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Apart from donning the director’s robes, the director has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing.

Besides Kayattam, Manju Warrier has Jack and Jill, which has reached the post-production mode. The film is directed by Santosh Sivan and stars Kalidas Jayaram in the lead role.