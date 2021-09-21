Support us

The SIIMA Awards were held at Hyderabad, and attended by celebrities from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

Suriya from Soorarai Pottru on the left and Manju Warrier from Asuran on the rightScreengrab/ YouTube- Sony Music South, Kalaippuli S Thanu
Flix Entertainment Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - 16:47
TNM Staff

The winners of South Indian International Movie Awards or SIIMA were announced on September 18 and 19 at the award ceremony which was held in Hyderabad. The event was attended by celebrities from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Well-known actors such as Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush and Suriya, among others, bagged awards under different categories. Team SIIMA 2021 had released the nomination list for movies that released in both 2019 and 2020 since the award ceremony couldn’t be held in view of the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2019. 

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won seven awards at the awards, while other films such as Kaithi, Asuran and Lucifer also won titles under multiple categories. Actor Suriya, who was unable to attend the event, sent a video extending his gratitude for the awards conferred upon him and his team for Soorarai Pottru. The awards were also attended by veteran filmmaker K Vishwanath, who was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award. Actors Chiranjeevi and Radhika presented the award to the veteran filmmaker.  

The film fraternity also paid their respects and remembered late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at SIIMA 2021. SPB, who is a household name in Tamil Nadu as well as other parts of the country, passed away on September 25 last year due to COVID-19 complications.  

The photos of various celebrities from SIIMA and their red-carpet looks have gone viral online.  

Here’s the complete list of SIIMA winners:  

TAMIL  

2019 

Best Film – Kaithi  

Best Director – Vetrimaaran for Asuran 

Best Actor (Critics)- Karthi for Kaithi 

Best Actor (Popular)- Dhanush for Asuran 

Best Actress (Critics)- Manju Warrier for Asuran 

Best Actress (Popular) –Nayanthara for Viswasam 

Best Supporting Actor – George for Kaithi 

Best Supporting Actress- Indhuja Ravichandran for Magamuni 

Best Music Director- D Imman for Viswasam 

Best Lyricist- Vivek for Bigil 

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Karthik for Peranbu 

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Saindhavi for Asuran 

Best actor in a Negative role- Arjun Das for Kaithi 

Best Debutante Actor- Ken Karunas for Asuran 

Best Debutante Actress- Anagha for Natpe Thunai 

Best Debutant Director- Pradeep Ranganathan for Comali 

Best Debutant Producer- V Studios for Aadai 

Best Cameraman- Velraj for Asuran 

Best Actor in a comedy role- Yogi Babu for Comali 

2020 

Best Film –  Soorarai Pottru  

Best Director – Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru 

Best Actor (Critics)- Ashok Selvan for Oh My Kadavule 

Best Actor (Popular)- Suriya for Soorarai Pottru 

Best Actress (Critics)- Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru 

Best Actress (Popular) –Aishwarya Rajesh for Ka pae Ranasingam 

Best Supporting Actor- Kalidas for Thangam, Paava Kadhaigal

Best Supporting Actress- Radhika Sarathkumar for Vaanam Kottattum 

Best Music Director- GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru 

Best Lyricist- Pa Vijay for Mookuthi Amman 

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Harish Sivaramakrishnan for Soorarai Potru 

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Brindha Sivakumar for Ponmagal Vandhaal 

Best actor in a  Negative role- Mime Gopi for Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban 

Best Debutante Actor- Sriram Karthick for Kanni Maadam 

Best Debutante Actress-Ritu Varma for Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal 

Best Debutant Director- RJ Balaji, NJ Saravanan for Mookuthi Amman 

Best Debutant Producer- BR Talkies Corporation/White Moon Talkies for Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban 

Best cameraman- Niketh Bommi Reddy for Soorarai Pottru 

Best Actor in a comedy role- Vivek 

 

MALAYALAM

2019 

Best Film: Lucifer 

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu 

Best Actor (Critics): Nivin Pauly for Mothoon 

Best Actor: Mohanlal for Lucifer 

Best Actress : Manju Warrier for Lucifer 

Best Supporting Actor: Roshan Matthew for Moothon 

Best Supporting Actress: Saniya Iyappan for  Lucifer 

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar for 'Aaradhike' from Ambili 

Best Playback Singer (Male): Harisankar KS for 'Pavizha Mazha' from Athiran 

Best Playback Singer (Female): Prarthana for 'Thaarapadhamaake' from Helen 

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko for Ishq 

Best Debutant Actor: Sarjano Khalid for June 

Best Debutant Actress: Anna Ben for Kumbalangi Nights 

Best Debutant director: Prithviraj Sukumaran for Lucifer 

Best Debutant Producer: Scube films Uyare 

Best Actor in a comedy role: Basil Joseph for Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha 

 

2020 

Best Film: Ayyappanum Koshiyum 

Best Director: Mahesh Narayanan for C U SOON 

Best Actor (Critics): Kunchacko Boban for Anjaam Pathira 

Best Actor (Popular): Prithviraj for Ayyappanum Koshiyum 

Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kappela 

Best Actress (Popular): Shobana for Varane Avashyamund 

Best Supporting Actor: Joju George for Halal Love Story 

Best Supporting Actress: Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum 

Best Music Director: Jakes Bejoy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum 

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for 'Mullapoove' 
 
Best Playback Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen for Sufiyum Sujathayum’s 'Vaathikkalu'

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Anjaam Paathira 

Best Debutant Actor: Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujathayum 

Best Debutant Actress: Kalyani Priyadarshan for Varane Avashyamund 

Best Debutant director: Anoop Sathyan for Varane Avashyamund 

Best Debutant Producer: Kadhaas Untold for Kappela 

Best cinematographer: Sudeep Elamon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum 

Best Actor in a comedy role: Johny Antony for Varane Avashyamund 

 

TELUGU

2019

Best Film: Jersey 

Best Director: Vamshi for Maharshi 

Best Actor (Critics): Nani for Jersey 

Best Actor (Popular): Mahesh Babu for Maharshi

Best Actress (Critics): Rashmika Mandanna for Dear Comrade 

Best Actor (Popular):  Samantha Akkineni for Oh Baby 

Best Supporting Actor: Naresh for Maharshi

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi for Oh Baby 

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad for Maharshi 

Best Lyricist: Sri Mani for 'Ide Kadha', Maharshi 

Best Playback Singer(Male): Anurag Kulkarni for iSmart Shankar title song

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chimayi Sripada for 'Priyathama' from Majili

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Kartikeya Gummakonda for Gang Leader 

Best Debutante Actor: Sri Simha for Mathu Vadalara 

Best Debutante Actress: Shivatmika for Dorasani 

Best Debutante Director: Swaroop for Assa 

Best Debutante Producer: Mallesham 

Best Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese for Jersey 

Best Actor In A Comic Role: Ajay Gosh for RGG 3 
 

2020

Best Film: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 

Best Director: Trivikram Srinivas for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 

Best Actor (Critics): Sudheer Babu for

Best Actor (Popular): Allu Arjun for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 

Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rajesh for World Famous Lover 

Best Actress (Popular): Pooja Hegde for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 

Best Supporting Actor: Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo! 

Best Music Director: Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 

Best Lyricist: Ramajogaiah Sastry for “Butta Bomma” from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 

Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik for 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 

Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhupriya Peddinti for 'He’s So Cute' from Sarileru Neekevvaru 

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Samuthirakani for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Debutant Actor: Shiva Kandukuri for Choosi Choodangaane 

Best Debutant Actress: Roopa Koduvayur for Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya 

Best Debutant director: Karuna Kumar for Palasa 1978 

Best Debutant Producer: Amrutha Productions and Loukya Entertainments for Colour Photo  

Best Actor in a comedy role:  Vennela Kishore for Bheeshma 

 

KANNADA 

2019 

Best Film: Yajamana 

Best Director: Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran for Yajamana 

Best Actor (Critics): Rakshit Shetty for Avane Srimannarayana 

Best Actor (Popular): Darshan for Yajamana 

Best Actress (Critics): Rashmika Mandanna for Yajamana 

Best Actress (Popular): Rachita Ram for Ayushmanbhava 

Best Music Director: V. Harikrishna for Yajamana 

Best Lyricist: Pavan Wadeyar for Natasaarvabhowma title song 

Best Playback Singer (Female): Ananya Bhat for 'Helade Kelade'

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Saikumar P for Bharaate 

Best Debutant Actor: Abhishek Gowda for Amar 

Best Debutant director: RJ Mayuraa for Gottilla 

Best Debutant Producer: Coastal Breeze productions 

Best Actor in a comedy role: Sadhu Kokila for Yajamana 

 

2020

Best Film: Love Mockail 

Best Director: Pannaga Bharana for French Biryani 

Best Actor (Critics): Prajwal Devaraj for Gentleman 

Best Actor (Popular): Dhananjaya for Popcorn Monkey Tiger 

Best Actress (Critics): Kushee Ravi for Dia 

Best Actress (Popular): Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail 

Best Supporting Actor: Suresh B for ACT 1978 

Best Supporting Actress: Amrutha Iyengar for Love Mocktail 

Best Music Director: Ajaneesh Loknath for Dia  

Best Lyricist: Dhananjay Ranjan for 'Soul of Dia' from Dia  

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sanjith Hegde for Marali Manasagide from Gentleman 

Best Playback Singer (Female): Adithi Sagar for ‘The Bengaluru Song’ from French Biryani 

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Rangayana Raghu for Drona  

Best Debutant Actor: Ambar Pruthvi for Dia 

Best Debutant Actress: Hanumantha Gowda for Popcorn Monkey Tiger 

Best Debutant director: Radhakrishna Reddy for Mayabazar 2016 

Best Debutant Producer: Anjanadri Cine Creations for Shivaji Surathkal  

Best cinematographer: Vishal Vittal and Sourabh for Dia 

Best Actor in a comedy role: Rangayana Raghu for French Biryani 

 

