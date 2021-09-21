The winners of South Indian International Movie Awards or SIIMA were announced on September 18 and 19 at the award ceremony which was held in Hyderabad. The event was attended by celebrities from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Well-known actors such as Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush and Suriya, among others, bagged awards under different categories. Team SIIMA 2021 had released the nomination list for movies that released in both 2019 and 2020 since the award ceremony couldn’t be held in view of the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2019.
Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won seven awards at the awards, while other films such as Kaithi, Asuran and Lucifer also won titles under multiple categories. Actor Suriya, who was unable to attend the event, sent a video extending his gratitude for the awards conferred upon him and his team for Soorarai Pottru. The awards were also attended by veteran filmmaker K Vishwanath, who was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award. Actors Chiranjeevi and Radhika presented the award to the veteran filmmaker.
The film fraternity also paid their respects and remembered late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at SIIMA 2021. SPB, who is a household name in Tamil Nadu as well as other parts of the country, passed away on September 25 last year due to COVID-19 complications.
The photos of various celebrities from SIIMA and their red-carpet looks have gone viral online.
The most beautiful words spoken by @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/CTC7zS0QFe— SIIMA (@siima) September 19, 2021
Remembering the esteemed legend of the music industry across all languages. You will always be treasured and missed. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam garu pic.twitter.com/Wfxg5sgnno— SIIMA (@siima) September 19, 2021
#BREAKING | நடிகர் சூர்யா சூரரைப் போற்று திரைப்படம் குறித்து பேச்சு ! #ActorSuriya | #SooraraiPottru | #Suriya | @Suriya_offl | #ZeeNewsTamil pic.twitter.com/wxDTbHJXOp— ZEE Hindustan Tamil (@ZHindustanTamil) September 19, 2021
Here’s the complete list of SIIMA winners:
TAMIL
2019
Best Film – Kaithi
Best Director – Vetrimaaran for Asuran
Best Actor (Critics)- Karthi for Kaithi
Best Actor (Popular)- Dhanush for Asuran
Best Actress (Critics)- Manju Warrier for Asuran
Best Actress (Popular) –Nayanthara for Viswasam
Best Supporting Actor – George for Kaithi
Best Supporting Actress- Indhuja Ravichandran for Magamuni
Best Music Director- D Imman for Viswasam
Best Lyricist- Vivek for Bigil
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Karthik for Peranbu
Best Playback Singer (Female)- Saindhavi for Asuran
Best actor in a Negative role- Arjun Das for Kaithi
Best Debutante Actor- Ken Karunas for Asuran
Best Debutante Actress- Anagha for Natpe Thunai
Best Debutant Director- Pradeep Ranganathan for Comali
Best Debutant Producer- V Studios for Aadai
Best Cameraman- Velraj for Asuran
Best Actor in a comedy role- Yogi Babu for Comali
2020
Best Film – Soorarai Pottru
Best Director – Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor (Critics)- Ashok Selvan for Oh My Kadavule
Best Actor (Popular)- Suriya for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actress (Critics)- Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actress (Popular) –Aishwarya Rajesh for Ka pae Ranasingam
Best Supporting Actor- Kalidas for Thangam, Paava Kadhaigal
Best Supporting Actress- Radhika Sarathkumar for Vaanam Kottattum
Best Music Director- GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru
Best Lyricist- Pa Vijay for Mookuthi Amman
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Harish Sivaramakrishnan for Soorarai Potru
Best Playback Singer (Female)- Brindha Sivakumar for Ponmagal Vandhaal
Best actor in a Negative role- Mime Gopi for Kaaval Thurai Ungal
Best Debutante Actor- Sriram Karthick for Kanni Maadam
Best Debutante Actress-Ritu Varma for Kannum Kannum
Best Debutant Director- RJ Balaji, NJ Saravanan for Mookuthi Amman
Best Debutant Producer- BR Talkies Corporation/White Moon Talkies for Kaaval Thurai Ungal
Best cameraman- Niketh Bommi Reddy for Soorarai Pottru
Best Actor in a comedy role- Vivek
MALAYALAM
2019
Best Film: Lucifer
Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu
Best Actor (Critics): Nivin Pauly for Mothoon
Best Actor: Mohanlal for Lucifer
Best Actress : Manju Warrier for Lucifer
Best Supporting Actor: Roshan Matthew for Moothon
Best Supporting Actress: Saniya Iyappan for Lucifer
Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar for 'Aaradhike' from Ambili
Best Playback Singer (Male): Harisankar KS for 'Pavizha Mazha' from Athiran
Best Playback Singer (Female): Prarthana for 'Thaarapadhamaake' from Helen
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko for Ishq
Best Debutant Actor: Sarjano Khalid for June
Best Debutant Actress: Anna Ben for Kumbalangi Nights
Best Debutant director: Prithviraj Sukumaran for Lucifer
Best Debutant Producer: Scube films Uyare
Best Actor in a comedy role: Basil Joseph for Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
2020
Best Film: Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Director: Mahesh Narayanan for C U SOON
Best Actor (Critics): Kunchacko Boban for Anjaam Pathira
Best Actor (Popular): Prithviraj for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kappela
Best Actress (Popular): Shobana for Varane Avashyamund
Best Supporting Actor: Joju George for Halal Love Story
Best Supporting Actress: Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Music Director: Jakes Bejoy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for 'Mullapoove'
Best Playback Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen for Sufiyum Sujathayum’s '
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Anjaam
Best Debutant Actor: Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujathayum
Best Debutant Actress: Kalyani Priyadarshan for Varane Avashyamund
Best Debutant director: Anoop Sathyan for Varane Avashyamund
Best Debutant Producer: Kadhaas Untold for Kappela
Best cinematographer: Sudeep Elamon for Ayyappanum
Best Actor in a comedy role: Johny Antony for Varane Avashyamund
TELUGU
2019
Best Film: Jersey
Best Director: Vamshi for Maharshi
Best Actor (Critics): Nani for Jersey
Best Actor (Popular): Mahesh Babu for Maharshi
Best Actress (Critics): Rashmika Mandanna
Best Actor (Popular): Samantha Akkineni for Oh Baby
Best Supporting Actor: Naresh for Maharshi
Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad for Maharshi
Best Lyricist: Sri Mani for 'Ide Kadha', Maharshi
Best Playback Singer(Male): Anurag Kulkarni for iSmart Shankar title song
Best Playback Singer (Female): Chimayi Sripada for 'Priyathama' from Majili
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Kartikeya Gummakonda for Gang Leader
Best Debutante Actor: Sri Simha for Mathu Vadalara
Best Debutante Actress: Shivatmika for Dorasani
Best Debutante Director: Swaroop for Assa
Best Debutante Producer: Mallesham
Best Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese for Jersey
Best Actor In A Comic Role: Ajay Gosh for RGG 3
2020
Best Film: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Director: Trivikram Srinivas for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Actor (Critics): Sudheer Babu for V
Best Actor (Popular): Allu Arjun for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rajesh for World Famous Lover
Best Actress (Popular): Pooja Hegde for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Supporting Actor: Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!
Best Music Director: Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Lyricist: Ramajogaiah Sastry for “Butta Bomma” from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik for 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhupriya Peddinti for 'He’s So Cute' from Sarileru Neekevvaru
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Samuthirakani for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Best Debutant Actor: Shiva Kandukuri for Choosi Choodangaane
Best Debutant Actress: Roopa Koduvayur for Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya
Best Debutant director: Karuna Kumar for Palasa 1978
Best Debutant Producer: Amrutha Productions and Loukya Entertainments for Colour Photo
Best Actor in a comedy role: Vennela Kishore for Bheeshma
KANNADA
2019
Best Film: Yajamana
Best Director: Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran for Yajamana
Best Actor (Critics): Rakshit Shetty for Avane Srimannarayana
Best Actor (Popular): Darshan for Yajamana
Best Actress (Critics): Rashmika Mandanna for
Best Actress (Popular): Rachita Ram for Ayushmanbhava
Best Music Director: V. Harikrishna for Yajamana
Best Lyricist: Pavan Wadeyar for
Best Playback Singer (Female): Ananya Bhat for 'Helade Kelade'
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Saikumar P for Bharaate
Best Debutant Actor: Abhishek Gowda for Amar
Best Debutant director: RJ Mayuraa for
Best Debutant Producer: Coastal Breeze productions
Best Actor in a comedy role: Sadhu Kokila for Yajamana
2020
Best Film: Love Mockail
Best Director: Pannaga Bharana for French Biryani
Best Actor (Critics): Prajwal Devaraj for Gentleman
Best Actor (Popular): Dhananjaya for Popcorn Monkey Tiger
Best Actress (Critics): Kushee Ravi for Dia
Best Actress (Popular): Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail
Best Supporting Actor: Suresh B for ACT 1978
Best Supporting Actress: Amrutha Iyengar for Love Mocktail
Best Music Director: Ajaneesh Loknath for Dia
Best Lyricist: Dhananjay Ranjan for 'Soul of Dia' from Dia
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sanjith Hegde for Marali Manasagide from Gentleman
Best Playback Singer (Female): Adithi Sagar for ‘The Bengaluru Song’ from French Biryani
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Rangayana Raghu for Drona
Best Debutant Actor: Ambar Pruthvi for Dia
Best Debutant Actress: Hanumantha Gowda for Popcorn Monkey Tiger
Best Debutant director: Radhakrishna Reddy for Mayabazar 2016
Best Debutant Producer: Anjanadri Cine Creations for Shivaji Surathkal
Best cinematographer: Vishal Vittal and Sourabh for Dia
Best Actor in a comedy role: Rangayana Raghu for French Biryani
