Manju Warrier, Suriya, others win at SIIMA Awards: Full list of winners

The SIIMA Awards were held at Hyderabad, and attended by celebrities from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries.

Flix Entertainment

The winners of South Indian International Movie Awards or SIIMA were announced on September 18 and 19 at the award ceremony which was held in Hyderabad. The event was attended by celebrities from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Well-known actors such as Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush and Suriya, among others, bagged awards under different categories. Team SIIMA 2021 had released the nomination list for movies that released in both 2019 and 2020 since the award ceremony couldn’t be held in view of the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2019.

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru won seven awards at the awards, while other films such as Kaithi, Asuran and Lucifer also won titles under multiple categories. Actor Suriya, who was unable to attend the event, sent a video extending his gratitude for the awards conferred upon him and his team for Soorarai Pottru. The awards were also attended by veteran filmmaker K Vishwanath, who was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award. Actors Chiranjeevi and Radhika presented the award to the veteran filmmaker.

The film fraternity also paid their respects and remembered late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam at SIIMA 2021. SPB, who is a household name in Tamil Nadu as well as other parts of the country, passed away on September 25 last year due to COVID-19 complications.

The photos of various celebrities from SIIMA and their red-carpet looks have gone viral online.

Remembering the esteemed legend of the music industry across all languages. You will always be treasured and missed. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam garu pic.twitter.com/Wfxg5sgnno — SIIMA (@siima) September 19, 2021

Here’s the complete list of SIIMA winners:

TAMIL

2019

Best Film – Kaithi

Best Director – Vetrimaaran for Asuran

Best Actor (Critics)- Karthi for Kaithi

Best Actor (Popular)- Dhanush for Asuran

Best Actress (Critics)- Manju Warrier for Asuran

Best Actress (Popular) –Nayanthara for Viswasam

Best Supporting Actor – George for Kaithi

Best Supporting Actress- Indhuja Ravichandran for Magamuni

Best Music Director- D Imman for Viswasam

Best Lyricist- Vivek for Bigil

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Karthik for Peranbu

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Saindhavi for Asuran

Best actor in a Negative role- Arjun Das for Kaithi

Best Debutante Actor- Ken Karunas for Asuran

Best Debutante Actress- Anagha for Natpe Thunai

Best Debutant Director- Pradeep Ranganathan for Comali

Best Debutant Producer- V Studios for Aadai

Best Cameraman- Velraj for Asuran

Best Actor in a comedy role- Yogi Babu for Comali

2020

Best Film – Soorarai Pottru

Best Director – Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor (Critics)- Ashok Selvan for Oh My Kadavule

Best Actor (Popular)- Suriya for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress (Critics)- Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress (Popular) –Aishwarya Rajesh for Ka pae Ranasingam

Best Supporting Actor- Kalidas for Thangam, Paava Kadhaigal

Best Supporting Actress- Radhika Sarathkumar for Vaanam Kottattum

Best Music Director- GV Prakash for Soorarai Pottru

Best Lyricist- Pa Vijay for Mookuthi Amman

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Harish Sivaramakrishnan for Soorarai Potru

Best Playback Singer (Female)- Brindha Sivakumar for Ponmagal Vandhaal

Best actor in a Negative role- Mime Gopi for Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban

Best Debutante Actor- Sriram Karthick for Kanni Maadam

Best Debutante Actress-Ritu Varma for Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal

Best Debutant Director- RJ Balaji, NJ Saravanan for Mookuthi Amman

Best Debutant Producer- BR Talkies Corporation/White Moon Talkies for Kaaval Thurai Ungal Nanban

Best cameraman- Niketh Bommi Reddy for Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor in a comedy role- Vivek

MALAYALAM

2019

Best Film: Lucifer

Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery for Jallikattu

Best Actor (Critics): Nivin Pauly for Mothoon

Best Actor: Mohanlal for Lucifer

Best Actress : Manju Warrier for Lucifer

Best Supporting Actor: Roshan Matthew for Moothon

Best Supporting Actress: Saniya Iyappan for Lucifer

Best Lyricist: Vinayak Sasikumar for 'Aaradhike' from Ambili

Best Playback Singer (Male): Harisankar KS for 'Pavizha Mazha' from Athiran

Best Playback Singer (Female): Prarthana for 'Thaarapadhamaake' from Helen

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko for Ishq

Best Debutant Actor: Sarjano Khalid for June

Best Debutant Actress: Anna Ben for Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debutant director: Prithviraj Sukumaran for Lucifer

Best Debutant Producer: Scube films Uyare

Best Actor in a comedy role: Basil Joseph for Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

2020

Best Film: Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Director: Mahesh Narayanan for C U SOON

Best Actor (Critics): Kunchacko Boban for Anjaam Pathira

Best Actor (Popular): Prithviraj for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actress (Critics): Anna Ben for Kappela

Best Actress (Popular): Shobana for Varane Avashyamund

Best Supporting Actor: Joju George for Halal Love Story

Best Supporting Actress: Gowri Nandha for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Music Director: Jakes Bejoy for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Playback Singer (Male): Haricharan for 'Mullapoove'



Best Playback Singer (Female): Nithya Mammen for Sufiyum Sujathayum’s ' Vaathikkalu'

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Sharafudheen for Anjaam Paathira

Best Debutant Actor: Dev Mohan for Sufiyum Sujathayum

Best Debutant Actress: Kalyani Priyadarshan for Varane Avashyamund

Best Debutant director: Anoop Sathyan for Varane Avashyamund

Best Debutant Producer: Kadhaas Untold for Kappela

Best cinematographer: Sudeep Elamon for Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actor in a comedy role: Johny Antony for Varane Avashyamund

TELUGU 2019 Best Film: Jersey Best Director: Vamshi for Maharshi Best Actor (Critics): Nani for Jersey Best Actor (Popular): Mahesh Babu for Maharshi Best Actress (Critics): Rashmika Mandanna for Dear Comrade Best Actor (Popular): Samantha Akkineni for Oh Baby Best Supporting Actor: Naresh for Maharshi

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi for Oh Baby

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad for Maharshi

Best Lyricist: Sri Mani for 'Ide Kadha', Maharshi

Best Playback Singer(Male): Anurag Kulkarni for iSmart Shankar title song

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chimayi Sripada for 'Priyathama' from Majili

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Kartikeya Gummakonda for Gang Leader

Best Debutante Actor: Sri Simha for Mathu Vadalara

Best Debutante Actress: Shivatmika for Dorasani

Best Debutante Director: Swaroop for Assa

Best Debutante Producer: Mallesham

Best Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese for Jersey

Best Actor In A Comic Role: Ajay Gosh for RGG 3



2020

Best Film: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Director: Trivikram Srinivas for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor (Critics): Sudheer Babu for V

Best Actor (Popular): Allu Arjun for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actress (Critics): Aishwarya Rajesh for World Famous Lover

Best Actress (Popular): Pooja Hegde for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Supporting Actor: Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!

Best Music Director: Thaman for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Lyricist: Ramajogaiah Sastry for “Butta Bomma” from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik for 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhupriya Peddinti for 'He’s So Cute' from Sarileru Neekevvaru

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Samuthirakani for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Debutant Actor: Shiva Kandukuri for Choosi Choodangaane

Best Debutant Actress: Roopa Koduvayur for Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Best Debutant director: Karuna Kumar for Palasa 1978

Best Debutant Producer: Amrutha Productions and Loukya Entertainments for Colour Photo

Best Actor in a comedy role: Vennela Kishore for Bheeshma

KANNADA

2019

Best Film: Yajamana

Best Director: Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran for Yajamana

Best Actor (Critics): Rakshit Shetty for Avane Srimannarayana

Best Actor (Popular): Darshan for Yajamana

Best Actress (Critics): Rashmika Mandanna for Yajamana

Best Actress (Popular): Rachita Ram for Ayushmanbhava

Best Music Director: V. Harikrishna for Yajamana

Best Lyricist: Pavan Wadeyar for Natasaarvabhowma title song

Best Playback Singer (Female): Ananya Bhat for 'Helade Kelade'

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Saikumar P for Bharaate

Best Debutant Actor: Abhishek Gowda for Amar

Best Debutant director: RJ Mayuraa for Gottilla

Best Debutant Producer: Coastal Breeze productions

Best Actor in a comedy role: Sadhu Kokila for Yajamana

2020

Best Film: Love Mockail

Best Director: Pannaga Bharana for French Biryani

Best Actor (Critics): Prajwal Devaraj for Gentleman

Best Actor (Popular): Dhananjaya for Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Best Actress (Critics): Kushee Ravi for Dia

Best Actress (Popular): Milana Nagaraj for Love Mocktail

Best Supporting Actor: Suresh B for ACT 1978

Best Supporting Actress: Amrutha Iyengar for Love Mocktail

Best Music Director: Ajaneesh Loknath for Dia

Best Lyricist: Dhananjay Ranjan for 'Soul of Dia' from Dia

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sanjith Hegde for Marali Manasagide from Gentleman

Best Playback Singer (Female): Adithi Sagar for ‘The Bengaluru Song’ from French Biryani

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Rangayana Raghu for Drona

Best Debutant Actor: Ambar Pruthvi for Dia

Best Debutant Actress: Hanumantha Gowda for Popcorn Monkey Tiger

Best Debutant director: Radhakrishna Reddy for Mayabazar 2016

Best Debutant Producer: Anjanadri Cine Creations for Shivaji Surathkal

Best cinematographer: Vishal Vittal and Sourabh for Dia

Best Actor in a comedy role: Rangayana Raghu for French Biryani

