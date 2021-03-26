Manju Warrier’s stylish pics from ‘Chathurmukham’ press meet go viral

Touted to be Mollywood’s first techno- horror movie, ‘Chathurmukham’ stars Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in the lead roles.

Apart from winning accolades and appreciation for her performances in movies, Mollywood actor Manju Warrier is also popular among fans for her off-screen persona. After pulling off varied looks in the past, the actor recently made a fashion statement with a white shirt and black skirt. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. The actor’s new hairdo with bangs, was also noted by fans who admired the look. Manju’s photos in the new look were taken on Thursday, at the press conference of her upcoming Malayalam movie Chathurmukham.

The photos taken during the event have gone viral on social media. Sharing the photos on Twitter, many fans wrote that Manju is becoming younger by the day. Noting how gracefully the actor has been ageing, a fan wrote, “she’s ageing in reverse.”

#ManjuWarrier @ManjuWarrier4 looks radiant, glowing and young This new pic of the actress is trending on social media She isn’t letting age stop from looking great& feeling her bestshe definitely looks like she’s in her late 20’s pic.twitter.com/FR0bkt52Bx — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) March 26, 2021

Manju also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself taken during Chathurmukham’s press conference.

Touted be Mollywood’s first techno- horror film, Chathurmukham is directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. Chathurmukham is bankrolled by Manju Warrier Productions and Jiss Toms along with Justin Thomas under the banner of Jiss Toms Movies. Chathurmukham stars Sunny Wayne as the male lead.

The movie is written by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian, while Abhinandan Ramanujam has been roped in for the cinematography. The technical team further comprises Manoj for editing and Vishnu Govind for sound mixing. Music director Dawn Vincent will be taking care of the background score and soundtracks, whereas the lyrics of the songs are being penned by Manu Manjith.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier will be seen in a number of movies in the coming days. She will be sharing the screen with Mohanlal in the yet to be released Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which recently bagged the National Award under the Best Feature Film award category. She will also be seen in movies such as Jack and Jill, Kayattam and Lalitham Sundaram, among others.