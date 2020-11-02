Manju Warrier’s statement on attempt to influence her ignored by court: State tells HC

The petition also noted that when Manju was cross-examined, the questions were framed to discredit and project her as a bad mother who had not contacted her child for long.

In a big revelation in the 2017 actor assault case, the Kerala government told the Kerala High Court that the trial court had not recorded a major disclosure by Manju Warrier, who is a prime witness in the case. Actor Dileep, Manju Warrier’s former husband, is accused of masterminding the abduction and rape of the woman actor, who was a friend of the couple. Manju had told the court that an attempt had been made to influence her through her daughter.

The government raised the allegation in its petition to seek to transfer the trial to another court. According to the petition accessed by TheNewsMinute, Manju Warrier was cross examined by the defence on February 27, 2020.

According to the petition, “In re-examination, the special prosecutor had asked her when she had last spoken to her daughter. Manju deposed that her daughter had contacted her on February 24,2020, asking her not to depose anything against her father (Dileep). Manju Warrier also said that she told her daughter that she was duty bound to reveal the truth before the court,” the petition read.

This disclosure was not recorded by the court, stating that such a statement during reexamination was not admissible. The court also rejected the special prosecutor’s request to record the same.

Victimising the survivor

The state has also said that the survivor watched the visuals of the assault along with many others in court. “The ordeal of the Victim/PW1 In watching and identifying the visuals recorded by the accused in itself is crucifiction and secondary victimisation. Even though it was an in-camera proceeding, 17 advocates were present for the accused of which 8 were for the 8 accused, which was also objected to by the prosecutor,” the state said.

Actor Bhama’s revelation to the survivor dismissed as hearsay

According to the survivor, Bhama had told her that Dileep told her he would burn the survivor alive as he learnt that she was instrumental in his first marriage ending. The victim during a hearing had said that actor Bhama had conveyed this to her. However, the trial court declined to record this testimony, stating that it was only hearsay. The court also refused the request of the prosecution stating that it had to be recorded for corroboration.

In a petition seeking to cancel the bail of the eighth accused (Dileep) on many occasions, the prosecution had submitted before the court that the witnesses were under pressure and faced threats from the accused, particularly the eighth accused, to depose in his favour. However, the court also did not accept these submissions.

The state government also said that the attitude of the trial court was also against the best interest of the state, as well as the victim.

According to the petition, on November 16, a prosecution witness Salim turned hostile in court and the prosecution asked him certain questions, with permission. “Within no time, the trial court got agitated and shouted at the special prosecutor that there were other witnesses waiting to be examined,” the petition said. As a result, the prosecution could not examine the witness in detail.

The state government’s petition also said that there were several instances, during witness examinations, where in the court refused to record the evidence which supported the prosecution and chose to record in a way that favoured the accused by adding “witness adds” and “witness clarifies”.

Making a comment about the judge, the petition also said that the trial judge’s attitude also “gave the impression that the judge is not impartial and fair. “The trial court did nothing to protect the witnesses from the collective trauma created in the cross examination, though the witnesses are supposed to be the guests of the court,” the petition read. The petition also states that there were attempts on social media to humiliate the victim.