Manju Warrierâ€™s â€˜Prathi Poovankozhiâ€™ to be remade in other languages

The film was directed by Rosshan Andrrews who also made his acting debut in it by playing the antagonist.

Manju Warrier starrer Prathi Poovankozhi, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will reportedly be remade in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. Sources in the know say that the deal has been sealed for the Kannada and Telugu remakes and talks are on for the remake in Hindi and Tamil.

The film that released last year showed the revenge of a woman against a man who assaults her on a moving bus. Rosshan Andrrews, the director, made his acting debut with the film, playing the antagonist. The film was based on a story by Unni R.

Other actors in the film included Anusree, Saiju Kurup, Grace Antony, Alencier Ley Lopez, SP Sreekumar, Divya Prabha, Sekhar Menon and Chali Pala. Gokulam Gopalan bankrolled the film under his banner. The technical crew of this film included G Balamurgan for cinematography, Jyotish Shankar for art direction and Gopi Sunder for music.

Watch: Trailer of Prathi Poovankozhi

Interestingly, Manju Warrierâ€™s comeback film How Old Are You? was also directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It had turned out to be a massive hit following which it was remade in Tamil under the title 36 Vayadhinile. The Tamil version, starring Jyothika, turned out to be a smash hit as well.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier is busy with other films. Kayattam and Chathur Mukham are in post production stage.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for Kayattam with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. The director has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing as well. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing.

Manju Warrierâ€™s Chathur Mukham is directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The film has Sunny Wayne in an important role.

She has yet another project called The Priest, in which she will act alongside Mammootty. The film is directed by Jofin T Chacko.

Lalitham Sundaram and Padavettu, starring Manju Warrier, are also in the making. Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna is debuting as director in Padavettu and has scripted it as well. Music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

