Manju Warrier’s ‘Lalitham Sundaram’ resumes shooting

The film is directed by Manju’s actor-producer brother Madhu Warrier.

Flix Mollywood

The progress of the Malayalam film Lalitham Sundaram had come to a grinding halt with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. However, after months of uncertainty, the shooting has resumed recently. Confirming this, the team posted on its official handle, “Uncertainty ends. The family reunites. ‘Lalitham Sundaram’ progressing.”

Sharing a picture from the sets, actor Saiju Kurup posted, “With director @madhuwariar and Art director Bawa chetan… #lalithamsundaram.”

Madhu Warrier is directing a feel-good family entertainer Lalitham Sundaram, which has his sister Manju Warrier as the main lead along with Biju Menon. Manju Warrier plays an entrepreneur in this flick. On directing a film for the first time, Madhu Warrier said in an earlier interview to the Times of India earlier that he had been inclined towards film direction for a long time but the opportunity for it arose only later. The debutant said that he had worked on Lalitham Sundaram for nearly three and half years before bringing it on the floor. Madhu Warrier has acted in a few movies earlier and also produced two.

The director has roped in P Sukumar to do the cinematography, Lijo Paul to do the edits, and Bijibal to compose the tunes. The project is scripted by Pramod Mohan. Lalitham Sundaram is bankrolled jointly by Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

Besides Manju Warrier in the lead, Lalitham Sundaram will have Deepti Sati, who was last seen in the Prithviraj starrer Driving License, playing an important role. Sources in the know say that she will be paired opposite Anu Mohan in the movie. Veteran writer Raghunath Paleri and renowned actor Zarina Wahab have been roped in to play crucial roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Lalitham Sundaram’s lead star Manju Warrier has a few other films in the pipeline in various stages of production, including Jack N' Jill, Vellarikka Pattanam, Chathur Mukham, The Priest, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Kayattam, among others.

(Content provided by Digital Native)