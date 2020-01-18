Manju Warrier reveals new look for 'Chathur Mukham'

The actor shared pictures of her look on her social media page.

Flix Mollywood

A few days ago we had reported that the shooting of the Manju Warrier starrer Chathur Mukham is nearing completion. Recently, Manju Warrier shared some pics from the movie on her social media page and it is going viral among her fans. The actor is seen sporting a trendy outfit with a modern look making movie buffs wonder what her role would be in the film.

Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, Chathur Mukham has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick. Dawn Vincent is composing the tunes for this flick with Abinandhan Ramanujam cranking the camera and Manoj doing the editing. Reports are that the shooting will be wrapped around January 23rd and it will then go into the post production mode.

According to director Salil V, Manju Warrier plays a bold woman in Chathur Mukham. She will reportedly be seen as a well-educated entrepreneur.

While Chathur Mukham is nearing completion, Manju Warrier’s Kayattam is gearing up for release very soon. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Apart from donning the director’s robes, the director has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing.

Besides Kayattam, Manju Warrier has Jack and Jill, which has reached the post production mode. The film is directed by Santosh Sivan and stars Kalidas Jayaram in the lead role. She has director Priyadarshan’s ambitious project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham waiting for release as well.



Manju Warrier was recently signed up to play a crucial role in megastar Mammootty's next. This is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing the screen space despite being the film industry for decades. Besides Manju Warrier, the film will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

