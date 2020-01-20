Manju Warrier releases first look poster of ‘Varayan’

Directed by Jijo Joseph, the film has Siju Wilson and Leona Lishoy playing the lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of the Malayalam film Varayan was released online by Manju Warrier recently. The poster shows the film’s main lead Siju Wilson sporting long hair and in brown robes, dressed like Jesus Christ, and is captioned “Terror behind the smile”.

Manju Warrier wrote, “Good luck to Satyam Cinemas and the entire team of #varayan.”

Directed by Jijo Joseph, Varayan has Siju Wilson and Leona Lishoy playing the lead roles. Jude Anthany Joseph plays a pivotal role in this flick as well. AG Premachandran is bankrolling the film under his banner Satyam Cinemas.

Besides Varayan slated for release this year, Siju Wilson also has Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi, Innu Muthal and Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan in his kitty. Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi is directed by Jenith Kachappilly and he has co-written the film in association with Arun Padathu. The film’s cast comprises Basil Joseph, Althaf Salim, Baiju, Siju Wilson, SV Krishna Shankar, Sethu Lakshmi, Sidhartha Siva, Shabareesh Varma, Shiyas KA, and Irena Mihalkovich. The film is bankrolled by Rajesh Augustine with Srijith Babu, Captain Bipin Rajendran, and Sunil Kumar Vakeel co-producing it.

It may be noted here that Dulquer Salmaan released the second look poster of Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi on his social media handle and it garnered the attention of the cinephiles on a big scale some time ago.

The technical crew of Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi includes Prashant Pillai for music, Vinayak Sasikumar for lyrics, Sinoj P Ayyappan for cinematography, and Appu N Bhattathiri for editing.

The makers had initially titled the film Mandhakini but later changed it to Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi to avoid confusion with other films having similar names.

Incidentally, the four lead actors in Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi - Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Althaf Salim and Shabareesh Varma – shared screen space in the 2015 film Premam, which had gone on to become a cult hit.

