Manju Warrier to make Bollywood debut in 'Ameriki Pandit' with Madhavan

The shooting of 'Ameriki Pandit' has started, reportedly in Bhopal.

Mollywood actor Manju Warrier is set to act in her first Bollywood film called Ameriki Pandit, along with Kollywood actor R Madhavan. Speaking to TNM, Manju Warrier confirmed that the film’s shooting has commenced. The movie is reportedly directed by debutant Kalpesh.

On Tuesday, Manju Warrier, in a press meet with the team of The Priest, talked about her upcoming Bollywood movie. Earlier there had been reports that Manju Warrier-starrer Prathi Poovankozhi by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews might be remade into Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. However, it has not been ascertained if Ameriki Pandit is the same project.

According to reports, the shooting of the film has commenced in Bhopal. Manju Warrier is expected to join the shooting set soon, as per reports. No further information regarding the project has been disclosed by the actor.

Taking to social media, the actor on Wednesday posted the image of her mother, celebrating the latter’s recent Kathakali performance.

“For those of you who missed what’s happening, my Amma got trained in Kathakali under Kalanilayam Gopi Aashan for the past two years and performed onstage with a group of most talented Kathakali artistes of Sarvathobhadram Kala Kendram! I’m so proud of you Amma!” Manju Warrier posted.

Sharing a picture, she also thanked her mother for being an inspiration.

The Manju Warrier and Mammootty-starrer movie The Priest will be released on Thursday. A film by debutant Jofin T Chacko, it is said to be the first collaboration between Manju Warrier and Mamootty. The team, in their press meet, on Tuesday had stated that The Priest will have a theatre release.

Mammootty plays the role of Father Benedict, a former priest who has a special interest in crime investigations. Manju Warrier is said to play a strong character in the movie. Two teasers of the film were released earlier.