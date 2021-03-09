Manju Warrier hopes her first Hindi movie project will be announced soon

The actor was attending a press meet in Kochi along with Mammootty.

Will celebrated Malayalam actor Manju Warrier make her debut in Bollywood soon? The actor sounded optimistic about a soon-to-be-announced project in Hindi and told media persons in Kochi that she hopes the good news will be out soon.

“An official announcement will come soon, it is in the pipeline. Let’s hope good things happen,” actor Manju Warrier.

It has been reported that her movie, ‘Prathi Poovankozhi’ is to be remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. However, it is unclear if Manju is speaking about this project or a different one.

The actor was attending a press meet in Kochi along with Mammootty, director Jofin T Chacko, Producers B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph regarding the release of their move, ‘The Priest’.

Mammootty meanwhile said that he has no interest in electoral politics and he will not be contesting election.

“I have no interest in electoral politics. The biggest politics I know is what I practice through my movies. No party has ever asked me to contest polls,” Mammootty said, when journalists asked about contesting in politics.

Mammotty also explained that the producer of his movie wanted a theatrical release, rather than an OTT release. “It's the film industry that was one of the most impacted due to the pandemic. All kinds of entertainment is secondary to people’s lives and livelihoods. Now that COVID-19 cases are coming down, we are finally releasing this movie. The producer of this movie- like many other producers- wanted the movie to release in theatres, not other forums,” he said