Manju Warrier has made 'Padavettu' more magical, says Sunny Wayne

Nivin Pauly plays the male lead of the film, directed by Liju Krishna.

Flix Mollywood

It has been earlier reported that Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space for the first time in Padavettu. This film is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions.

On working with Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne said in an interview to the Times of India that her coming on board had made the film’s story ‘a lot more magical’. Sunny said that Manju’s first sequences were shot at Kannur and the second schedule involving her would be planned according to her convenience.

When Manju Warrier joined the sets recently, Sunny Wayne tweeted, “With immense joy, we welcome Ms Manju Warrier on board with Padavettu.”

The shooting of Padavettu commenced in Kannur a few days ago with Aditi Balan joining the cast as Nivin Pauly’s lead pair. She had made her debut as a heroine with the critically acclaimed Tamil movie Aruvi. Padavettu will be her debut in the Malayalam film industry.

Liju Krishna is debuting as director with Padavettu and he has scripted it as well. Interestingly, Sunny Wayne has earlier produced the play Moment Just Before Death, which was directed by Liju.

The first look poster of Padavettu was released some time ago. According to reports, music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

Incidentally, Sunny Wayne and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space in Chathurmugham, a horror-thriller that is being directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. Chathurmugham – The Hidden Face is directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. the movie is written by Abhayakumar K and Anil Kurian and produced by Jiss Toms and Justin Thomas under the banner JisToms movies. The cinematographer of the film is Abhinanthan Ramanujam.

(Content provided by Digital Native)