Manju Warrier and Parvathy not a part of 'Autorikshakkarante Bharya’

Recently, reports had emerged that Manju Warrier or Parvathy will be sharing the screen space with Suraj in the film.

Flix Mollywood

Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu will be doing a film that is based on Mukundan's short story Autorikshakkarante Bharya. M Harikumar will be directing the film and he is currently in the process of roping in the cast. Recently, reports had emerged that Manju Warrier or Parvathy will be sharing the screen space with Suraj in the film.

In an interview with Times of India, Harikumar said, “Those reports are all fake. We haven’t approached either of them; I think people are making up these rumours based on how they have perceived the role of Radhika from the novel and who they want to see play her. We will, however, be finalising the cast soon.”

Autorikshakkarante Bharya is about a lazy auto driver who lives his life by incurring heavy debts. His life takes a twist when he marries Radhika and what happens next forms the crux of the film. The female character in the film is touted to be performance-oriented and the filmmakers are looking for a suitable actor for the role.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier is busy with the horror flick Chathur Mukham. Directed by Rajeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V, the film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick. The shooting of Chathur Mukham is currently in progress in Thiruvananthapuram. Dawn Vincent is composing the tunes with Abinandhan Ramanujam cranking the camera and Manoj doing the editing.

Manju Warrier’s next release will be Kayattam. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for this venture with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Apart from donning the director’s robes, the director had also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing.

Content provided by Digital Native