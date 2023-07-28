Manipur violence: Two journalists among 27 people missing

The two missing journalists of local media are Atom Samarendra Singh (47), and Yumkhaibam Kirankumar Singh (48).

news News

At least 27 non-tribal persons, including two journalists, two minors and two women, are missing in violence-hit Manipur, sources said on Thursday, July 27. The two missing journalists of local media are Atom Samarendra Singh (47), and Yumkhaibam Kirankumar Singh (48).

These 27 persons, some of them remained missing since May, some in June, and remaining from July and they are residents of Imphal West, Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. The missing cases were reported in various police stations. The ages of the missing persons ranged between 17 years to 47 years.

Read: Why the Manipur violence has ramifications for the BJP in Kerala

The northeastern state of Manipur witnessed unprecedented violent clashes, attacks, counter-attacks and arsoning of houses, vehicles and government and private properties in more than 10 districts during and after May 3 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM) to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Watch: Violence happening on a daily basis in Manipur - Greeshma Kuthar Journalist Interview