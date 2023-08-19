Manipur violence: Muslim Meitei Pangals say they fear being pulled into conflict

Meitei Pangals, who practise Islam, form 10% of the total population of Meiteis in the state, and have remained largely neutral in the ongoing ethnic conflict.

news Manipur Crisis

The United Meitei-Pangal Committee (UMPC) of Manipur, which has largely remained neutral during the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, has now expressed concerns that it will be "pulled into the conflict". Meitei Pangals, who practise Islam, form 10% of the total population of Meiteis in the state. In the ongoing ethnic conflict that broke out on May 3, the Meitei Pangals have so far remained undisturbed. On July 8, civil society organisations and leaders belonging to the Meitei-Pangal community formed the coalition UMPC.

On Saturday, August 18, the UMPC conducted a press meet in Delhi, where they said that their efforts to bring back peace in the state were not fruitful and sought the urgent intervention of the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Union government in the matter.

The UMPC members admitted to being in a tight spot as discussions on bifurcating the state have been doing the rounds. Stating that there can be no compromise on the integrity of Manipur state, they said that they do not support bifurcation. “Any attempt for a separate administration will put us, as minorities, in a tough spot because we have been living peacefully with members of both communities for centuries,” a UMPC leader told The Hindu.

In their press statement, they also said that they were shocked that the government has not yet been able to resolve the conflict and added that it was time to "urgently reinstate peace, integrity, and tranquillity in the region”.

The UMPC also said that they were unable to extend help to anybody as they are being stopped and the supplies being damaged by vigilantes. They added that 13 Meitei Pangals, including one minor, have been injured in the violence.