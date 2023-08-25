Manipur violence: Abandoning UPSC dreams, Kuki youth guards bunkers

TNMâ€™s Haritha John spoke to a 28-year-old Kuki youth, who was once a UPSC aspirant and is now stationed at a bunker in Saikul, Kangpokpi.

news Manipur Dispatches

The ethnic violence in Manipur has left many youth displaced and have forced them to give up their aspirations. The conflict has led to a mass exodus, with Kukis fleeing to the hills and Meiteis finding refuge in the valley. With no option but to pick up arms, many of the youth spend most of their time in makeshift bunkers, patrolling the borders of their villages. TNMâ€™s Haritha John spoke to a 28-year-old Kuki youth, who was once a UPSC aspirant and is now stationed at a bunker in Saikul, Kangpokpi.

Watch: