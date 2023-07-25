Manipur sexual violence: NCPCR seeks FIR against three for disclosing identity of alleged minor perpetrators

On Sunday, an image of two men dressed in khaki trousers and black caps, was posted by CPI (M) leader Subhashini saying that they were the Manipur accused.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on Monday, July 24, sent a letter to Manipur's Director General of Police seeking to register a First Information Report (FIR) against three people, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) leader Subhashini Ali, for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy implicating him as a perpetrator in the Manipur sexual violence. On Sunday, an image of two men dressed in khaki trousers and black caps, was posted by Subhashini saying that they were the Manipur accused. She further stated “Recognise them by their clothes”. While she later tweeted saying that she was sorry for tweeting a false tweet and apologised for the same, the tweet has not yet been deleted.

Expressing concern regarding the disclosure of the identity of a minor, the NCPCR urgently requested the DGP to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and promptly lodge a FIR against the accused. Additionally, the NCPCR asked the DGP to provide an Action Taken Report along with a copy of the FIR to the Commission within three days from the date of receiving the letter.

It emphasised the need to handle the case with sensitivity and protect the rights and privacy of the minor boy involved. "The Commission is in receipt of complaint pertaining to disclosing of the identity of a minor boy aged 14 year by three individuals - namely, Tarun Bharatiya from Motinagar Shillong, Meghalaya, Subhashini Ali, a Member of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Kamaludeen Muscthacudin alias Kamaludeen M, from Tamil Nadu alleging the said minor boy as perpetrator in the recent incident of Manipur," the letter read.

"Further, it has been informed to the Commission that these individuals were involved and can be seen in the recent video of the horrendous incident from Manipur. Furthermore, it has been also informed to the Commission that the dissemination of pictures of the minor has caused mental trauma and in the state of shock," the letter further read.

"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter and alleging the minor boy as perpetrator is a matter of concern in view of the safety and security of the minor, and therefore, prime facie it appears to be violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950, Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Section 66E of Information Technology Act, 2000 and other relevant provisions of law," it said.

"It is, therefore, requested to investigate the matter urgently in order to lodge an FIR against the said perpetrators at once and an Action Taken Report along with a copy of FIR may please be submitted to the Commission within three days of receipt of this letter,” the NCPCR added.