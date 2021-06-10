Manipal's MAHE announces fee waiver for students who lost earning parent to COVID-19

This is one of two key initiatives MAHE has announced, with the other being a free vaccination drive for its students.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) announced on Wednesday that it will waive the course fees for students who have lost a parent who was the sole earning member of their family due to COVID-19. MAHE announced this decision on its official social media platforms. "MAHE has decided to offer a full fee (course fee) waiver in the form of scholarship to the students for the remaining duration of study who have unfortunately lost their father or mother who were the sole earning member of their family due to COVID 19," read the statement by MAHE.

"The entire course fee will be offered as a scholarship across all programmes for the remaining duration of the study. The fee waiver is applicable as per the MAHE guidelines," the statement added. This is one of two key initiatives MAHE has announced aiming to reduce the hassle for students studying in its constituent colleges.

MAHE, based in Manipal in Karnataka, also announced that it would vaccinate all its students free of cost. "We are happy to extend vaccination support to all our students. At MAHE, we have always provided help and support to our students under all circumstances especially in the challenging times of the pandemic," Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar, MAHE, said.

"MAHE has already started vaccinating students who are present on campus in the hostels. The drive will also help all our students who are residing in and around Manipal. These students are requested to contact their respective institutions to get their vaccinations. This effort will continue to vaccinate all other students as and when they return to the campus," a press release by MAHE said.

Manipal Institute of Technology, the engineering institute in MAHE, recently announced the cancellation of its end-semester exams after an appeal by its students. The university town of Manipal is located in Udupi district of Karnataka. MAHE has over 20,000 students studying in various constituent colleges including Manipal Institute of Technology and Kasturba Medical College.