Manipal lab that detected Nipah virus removed from ICMR list, contests move

Manipal Institute of Virology was earlier praised for detecting and containing the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala in 2018.

It has been a testing week for Dr. G Arunkumar, who heads the Manipal Institute of Virology (MIV). The Indian government's decision to strike off MIV's laboratory from the list of Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories came as a rude shock to Dr. Arunkumar and his counterparts in Manipal.

MIV was praised for detecting and containing the outbreak of Nipah virus in Kerala in 2018. "This decision has been taken through no fault of ours. We are unsure what has led to this decision," says Dr. Arunkumar speaking in his office in Manipal.

A news report published earlier this month stated that MIV was accused by ICMR of storing pathogens of Nipah virus, considered a Risk Group (RG) 4 virus, and studying it despite not having the required biological safety level 4 (BSL4) certification. The report also stated that the Indian government also asked the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop funding any research in India without the government's approval.

This comes in the wake of a review of research into biological weapons grade pathogens in India amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the government's actions were strongly contested by MIV.

In a statement released to the media, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) stated, "As per the direction from DG ICMR, all Nipah virus positive clinical samples were handed over to NIV, Pune on 12th July 2018 and receipt obtained. No biological samples or Nipah virus positive samples were transferred into or out of India, and this study has no connection with vaccine development or research."

MIV, a private laboratory, was started alongside 3 other virus laboratories in 2010 after years of planning following the SARS outbreak. The three others were ICMR's regional centers in Bhubaneswar and Port Blair, and King George Medical University in Lucknow. The Ministry of Health funded the consumables used in the laboratory and covered the expenses of its personnel till 2016. After that, government funds for the laboratory was reduced in a phased manner before it became a fully self sustained facility in March 2019.

ICMR signed an MoU with Manipal in 2011 and the laboratory was government funded till 2016. After that, in a staggered manner, government funds for consumables and personnel was reduced, and the facility became fully self sustained in March 2019.

It was on May 18 2018 that the first case of Nipah virus in Kerala was detected by MIV after Dr. AS Anoop Kumar, a physician at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode turned to Dr. G Arunkumar, a virologist in MIV, Manipal to diagnose a cluster of what appeared to be cases of encephalitis. Both Dr. Arunkumar and doctors at Baby Memorial Hospital ruled out encephalitis and zeroed in on the cause of the deaths to be Nipah virus.

MIV was perfectly placed to detect the virus since in 2017, the team at the virology institute, was trained by the US CDC to test for Nipah virus. The laboratory in Manipal was one of only two facilities in India authorized to test for Nipah virus, the other one being Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV).

After MIV had identified it to be Nipah virus, the laboratory notified the NIV in Pune for a second round of testing to be doubly sure. "We informed the authorities in Kerala that we were dealing with a deadly virus but we did not reveal its name," Dr Arunkumar recalls. Virologists in NIV isolated the virus and confirmed the case of Nipah on May 20, 2018.