Manipal Institute of Technology sees 184 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 667

About 6,000 students have been tested ever after the campus was declared a containment zone on March 17.

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Karnataka's Udupi district saw 184 more people to be COVID-19 positive, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday. This took the total in MIT Manipal to 667 after the new cases were reported. The coastal district has tested about 6,000 students, of whom most were found to be asymptomatic. The Deputy Commissioner for Udupi district G Jagadeesha said that the COVID-19 patients have been isolated and quarantined for treatment in Manipal hospital.

The campus was declared a containment zone on March 17. One hundred and eleven COVID-19 infections were reported among students tested in the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) on Thursday, March 25. The State Health Minister mentioned that the campus has been sealed by the Karnataka health department.

With 2,566 fresh cases registered on Thursday, the state's COVID-19 tally now stands at 9,81,044, including 19,553 active cases, with 9,48,988 recoveries. Accounting for over 60% of the cases in the state, Bengaluru reported 1,490 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 4,24,349, including 13,327 active cases, while 4,06,49 recoveries.

During the interaction, Sudhakar asserted that the state government was not attempting to hide COVID-19 data. He also said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is ready to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the pandemic situation in the state and said that opposition leaders of the Congress and JD(S) were welcome to give their suggestions in controlling the infection.

He asked people to follow the guidelines in place to curb the surge in cases, referring to the order by State Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar that bars celebrations of Holi, Easter, Shab-e-Barat and Ugadi in coming weeks in public places to prevent large gatherings or mass congregations. In an order to district officials, officials warned that action will be initiated against violators under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act against those violating the COVID-19-induced guidelines.

