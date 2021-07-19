Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ title poster is out

Adapted from Kalki’s popular Tamil novel of the same name, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ features an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, among others.

Flix

The title poster of director Mani Ratnam’s most-anticipated movie, Ponniyin Selvan, was unveiled on Monday, July 19. The poster features a heavily stylised sword and a shield decorated with the head of a roaring tiger, the symbol of the Chola kingdom. With a bolt of fire slashing through the poster, the heavy use of gold and gold accents evokes a sense of mystery and grandeur at the same time and sets the tone for an engaging historical drama. Sharing the poster, Lyca Productions wrote: “The golden era comes to life! (sic).” The film is set to release in two parts in 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan will feature an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions.

The title poster of Ponniyin Selvan was unveiled earlier in January. The film will have background score and soundtracks by AR Rahman. Popular cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad, who have teamed up with Mani Ratnam earlier, have been roped in for the venture. Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is Kumaravel, while the dialogues are by Jeyamohan. Ponniyin Selvan has Brinda Master on board as the choreographer while Sham Kaushal will be taking care of the action sequences.

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, which was published in 1955. According to a report in India Today, the film resumed shooting in Pondicherry recently, after filming was halted in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The report also stated that following the Pondicherry schedule, the team has a month-long schedule planned out in Hyderabad.