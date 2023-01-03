Mani Ratnamâ€™s Ponniyin Selvan set for television premiere next week

The second part of the film, â€˜Ponniyin Selvan-IIâ€™, will release in theatres in April this year.

Flix Kollywood

The first part of filmmaker Mani Ratnamâ€™s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan will have its television premiere on January 8. The film will air on Tamil channel Sun TV at 6:30 pm on Sunday, January 8. The television channel has released several promo videos on social media ahead of the television premiere. The film is based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy. It was hugely successful in its theatrical run, and is also streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video.

Trisha appears in the Ponniyin Selvan films as Chola princess Kundavai Pirattiyar, the sister of Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Aditha Karikalan (Vikram), while Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Nandini, and Karthi is seen as Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan. Featuring an ensemble cast of actors including Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayachitra, Rahman, Ashwin Kakumanu, Kishore, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Vinodhini, Ponniyin Selvan-I or PS-I was released in theatres on September 30 last year. Subsequently, it had its OTT premiere on November 4 last year.

The story of Ponniyin Selvan revolves around the Chola kingdom, and various internal and external threats looming over it. The Tamil film was dubbed and released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan announced the release date of the second part recently in December 2022. Ponniyin Selvan-II will release in theatres on April 23 this year.

A teaser video from PS-II was shared along with the release date announcement. The teaser video featured glimpses of Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) walking in the midst of a crowd, Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan (Karthi) in a forest, Vikram as Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) striking an intense look and Nandhini (Aishwarya Rai) looking into a mirror, holding a sword in her hand. The video also featured the phrase â€˜The Cholas are backâ€™, which is being used by the film's team to promote PS-II.