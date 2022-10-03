Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-I collects Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

The epic drama film features a star studded cast comprising Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Flix

Mani Ratnam’s epic drama Ponniyin Selvan-I has earned Rs 200 crore in its worldwide gross box office collection in the first week of its release, the makers said on Monday. Featuring a star-studded cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Tamil historical drama hit the theatres last Friday.

Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, one of the banners behind the movie, took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures. "Marching on and making history! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the audience who've been showering us with love. Catch #PS1 in theatres near you!" the production house tweeted.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel, Ponniyin Selvan-I chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam Ravi), a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Kalki’s book was based on real life characters but with ample elements of fiction.

The film is the first of the two part adaptation of the novel. Mani Ratnam scripted it with Elango Kumaravel, the dialogues are by B Jeyamohan. AR Rahman composed the music of the film, Ravi Varman did the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad edited the film. Several others had thought of making a film of Kalki's novel but it took Mani Ratnam to finally make it happen.

Watch: TNM’s interview with Mani Ratnam

The much-anticipated film opened to positive response from both critics and audiences. Also backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Other actors in the film include Jayaram, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Parthibhan, Rahman and Shobhita Dhulipala.

(With PTI input)

Read TNM review: Mani Ratnam’s epic is true to the spirit of Kalki’s novel

And this: Haven’t read Ponniyin Selvan? We have a cheat sheet for you