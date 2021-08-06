Mani Ratnam, Parvathy, Arvind Swami, others attend virtual fan event for ‘Navarasa’

Hosted by Dhivya Dharshini, the virtual fan event, 'Symphony of Emotions', for Netflix’s anthology film ‘Navarasa’, featured musical performances and interactions with the cast and crew.

Ahead of the release of Netflix’s nine-part anthology film Navarasa, the team hosted a virtual musical event titled ‘Symphony of Emotions’ for fans on Thursday, August 5. From theatre and storytelling pieces to rap songs and live music performances, the fest included nine key performances that represented each one of the nine emotions or rasas– anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

The lineup included performances by artistes Naveen Kumar, KC Loy, Viveick Rajagopalan, Abhishek Kumar, Mahesh Raghvan, Nandini Shankar, Shashaa Tirupati, Piyush and The Fine Tuners, Ricky Kej, Kunal Naik, Anantha R Krishnan, and a choir performance featuring voices from across the globe.

Hosted by Dhivya Dharshini aka DD, ‘Symphony of Emotions’ was held to raise funds to support artists and workers of the south Indian music industry, who were affected by the pandemic.

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra, who have conceptualised, presented and produced the anthology, also spoke about the project during the event. When asked whether it was easier to produce and assemble a movie like Navarasa, rather than directing, Mani Ratnam said, “It was a pleasure to do the film. I was relaxed because I knew the project was in capable hands. We were just there to coordinate. I’d pick this over directing a film any day.”

Speaking about the making of Navarasa, Jayendra said, “We planned the project towards the end of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the shooting happened during the peak of the second wave. The initiative was started to help film workers. So, right when Mani and I started discussing the project, we wanted to make lots of films so that we could extend support to many people.” Talking about Mani Ratnam’s enthusiasm for the project and to help people, Jayendra added, “Mani also suggested that we find the 10th rasa since it would be an addition to the number of films, which in turn will result in more people getting support.”

The nine-part anthology film marks the coming together of nine Kollywood directors and a star cast. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), and Rathindran Prasad, were the directors who were a part of the project, while the ensemble cast included popular actors such as Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Siddarth, Yogi Babu, Bobby Simha and Revathi among others.

The artists involved in the project offered their services pro-bono to extend their support to members from the Tamil film fraternity, who were affected during the pandemic. In partnership with the Bhoomika Trust, the team extended support to over 12,000 members of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) for a period of six months or longer.

Stating that a profit worth Rs 15 crore has been raised so far, Jayendra pointed out that prepaid cards with money loaded have been distributed to FEFSI workers. “Each beneficiary will receive Rs 1,500 per month on the prepaid card for a period of five months or more, which can be utilised at grocery outlets,.” he said.

Music composers Govind Vasantha, Santhosh Narayanan and Justin Prabhakar, among others, took part in the fan event, while other members of the team such as lyricist Madhan Karky, director Bharat Bala and singer Sudha Raghunathan, were also in attendance.

The directors, as well as many of the actors from each short in the anthology, also took part. Here are excerpts from the event:

Roudhram

Based on the theme of anger, the movie marks the directorial debut of Arvind Swami. Speaking about the film, he stated, “It is a pleasure and honour to work with Mani sir. The project gave me an opportunity to work with him in a different way. From exchanging ideas to understanding the thoughts, the process was very distinct. I was only a bother to him.” He added, “It is also special to me since I did my first ever ad shoot with Jayendra.”

When Mani Ratnam was asked whether he anticipated Arvind Swami would don the director’s hat, the veteran filmmaker said, “Even as an actor, he used to ask so many questions.” He laughingly added, “I got so used to handling him.”

Inmai

The Rathindran Prasad directorial features Siddharth and Parvathy in lead roles. Speaking about the project, the director noted that it was Siddharth who was particular about bringing Parvathy on board. He said that the role was tailor-made for actor Siddharth.

Speaking along similar lines, Parvathy said, “It was an incredibly proud moment. Siddharth had initially approached me for the film. I was keen to work with Siddharth. And then I learned how Rathindran is an amazing director and was happy to team up with him. I then came to know how Jayendra and Mani Ratnam sir were involved and the cause behind the project, there was no turning back.”

Peace

Helmed by director Karthik Subbaraj, the film features Bobby Simhaa and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles. Speaking about being part of the cast, Gautham Menon said, “I was surprised that I got a call from Karthik Subbaraj for the role. I didn’t hesitate since I would like to act in another director’s film. It’s an exciting space to be in. This was one such opportunity. The shoot was intense and it was tech-savvy. Bobby plays the lead, I played a supporting role. The shots have been put out so beautifully and Karthik pulled it off amazingly well, with such ease. When I was not shooting for my portions, I just stepped back and was observing the shoot.”

Thunintha Pin

Starring Atharvaa and Anjali, Thunintha Pin is helmed by director Sarjun. The short is based on the emotion of courage. Speaking about the film, Sarjun KM revealed that he did not pick the emotion and that the film has story and screenplay by director Mani Ratnam. He added that he was cautious about doing justice to the script and wanted to handle the responsibility of executing Mani Ratnam’s story and screenplay well.

Edhiri

The Bejoy Nambiar directorial features an ensemble cast that includes actors Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Ashok Selvan and Prakash Raj. Actor Revathi said, “I loved what I did in the film. I also loved the song ‘Yadho’. It's beautiful how the song is written by Madhan Karky, sung by Chinmayi and composed by Govind Vasantha.”

Speaking about the film, director Bejoy stated, “I chose anger as the emotion initially. I was later told that Arvind Swami had chosen the same thing. Since he’s a senior, I had to bow out (smiles). Things happen for a reason. I am happy I got the chance to work on this emotion. It was a dream to work with such talents. I tried to work with her (Revathi) over the last two projects, but the third time was lucky.”

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru

Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru marks director Gautham Menon’s reunion with Suriya after Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram. Other members of the cast noted that the 45-minute film has around seven songs. “When I told Mani sir about the idea, I had mentioned that I will try getting Suriya on board. After he came on board, other actors too showed interest in being part of the film. It’s a trippy musical,” Gautham Menon said at the event.

Prayaga Martin, who is paired opposite Suriya in the film, said, “I am extremely privileged to be part of this team.”

Since lead actor Suriya couldn’t attend the event, a prerecorded video of the actor was played during the session. “Thanks for making Navarasa happen. It feels happy to be supportive of the film community through this project. Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru is a wonderful musical. I am working with my friend as well as my favourite director, Gautham Menon.” He added that the five days he spent on the sets were some of his favourite days.

Watch the trailer of 'Navarasa' here:

On the day of the anthology's premiere, Netflix India also shared a special count-down video featuring a teaser and glimpses from all the nine shorts, that was played at Burj Khalifa.