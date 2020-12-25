Mangaluru traffic police tow away car with seven-year-old boy still inside

The police said they could not spot the boy inside as the car had tinted windows.

In a bizarre incident reported in Mangaluru, a seven-year-old boy was still inside a car when it was towed away by traffic police on Thursday. The boy’s mother Divya and his older brother, along with the family’s chauffeur, had left the boy unaccompanied in the car only for a short while. They were left puzzled when both the car and the boy were missing from where they had left them, following which they started a frantic search. Later, after looking at the CCTV footage of nearby establishments, they came to know that their car, with the boy still inside, was towed away by the traffic police for a parking violation.

Reports state that the family resides in Mijar in Mangaluru and had come to the commercial area of Kadri. As the boy’s mother wanted to visit a shop there, the car was parked near a residential complex in the vicinity. While her elder son accompanied her, the younger son was left in the car with the chauffeur. However, as Divya had inadvertently left her mobile phone in the car, the driver went to give it to her, leaving the boy alone. This is when the police towed the car away with the boy still inside.

Following the incident, Divya went to the Mangaluru East Police Station and was relieved to find the boy unharmed. The police defended the action saying that they could not spot the child inside the car, as the tinted windows were rolled up.

Speaking to TNM, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic sub-division), MA Nagaraj, said, “We had to tow the car as it was parked on the footpath. The boy is seven years old and should not have been left locked in the car. He must have been sleeping, and there is no way we could have seen inside as the car had tinted windows. Thankfully, there was no unfortunate incident as the woman came to the police station within 15 minutes.”

The family did not file a complaint against the police in this regard.