Mangaluru police detain Kerala CPI MP Binoy Viswam for protesting during curfew

CAA

The protesters had gathered at Lalbagh Circle, located near the Mangaluru City Corporation building, and were raising slogans.

The Mangaluru police on Saturday detained six CPI members, who protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

This is the first protest since curfew was imposed in Mangaluru on Thursday night. The protest began at 11 am on Saturday; however, due to the curfew and section 144 being in place, the police personnel arrived at the spot within minutes and detained the protesters.

Protesters chanted, "Yediyurappa go back! Down down CAA!" and kept raising slogans as the police tried to detain them. They held up posters of Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar with the words "Save Democracy" written on them.

An argument ensued between police, protesters and MP Binoy Viswam.

The six CPI members said that they are ready to get arrested but would continue to protest, and asked police not to use force.

Earlier on Thursday, Abdul Jaleel, 49, and Nausheen Kudroli, 23, were shot near Bunder Police Station after police opened fire against anti-CAA protesters in the area. Both were daily-wage labourers. Jaleel worked odd jobs related to fishing in Dhakke, a popular fishing dock in the city, while Nausheen was involved in welding work.

Two patients were admitted to the Highland Hospital on Thursday evening after suffering gunshot wounds and are currently in the ICU.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Thursday afternoon to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The police resorted to lathi charge and dispersed the crowd. Another set of protesters began protesting outside Bunder Police Station, and police opened fire.

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the protests that occurred on Thursday.

The curfew continues to be in place on Saturday. In Mangaluru's Valencia area, shops which were open were forcibly shut down by the police personnel imposing the curfew. Police officials were also seen urging people on the streets to go home immediately.

The curfew is set to be in place till midnight of December 22. "We will review relaxing the restrictions on public so that they can stock essential commodities," Mangaluru Commissioner PS Harsha said.