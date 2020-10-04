Mangaluru drugs case: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy demands probe on media reports

HD Kumaraswamy was irked over media reports suggesting that TV anchor Anushree was constantly in touch with a former CM and his son.

Taking strong exception to the media reports in the Mangaluru drugs case involving TV anchor Anushree, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded a thorough inquiry into 'media leaks'. He was irked over media reports suggesting that Anushree was constantly in touch with a former CM and his son prior to deposing before the Central Crime Bureau of Mangaluru. The CBI is probing the drugs case allegedly involving popular choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty and Anushree.

Prior to becoming a hit TV anchor, Anushree had worked in a Kannada TV channel owned by Kumaraswamy. His son Nikhil Gowda used to head its operations.

In the last two days, some channels have been running speculative stories quoting 'police sources' that Anushree was in touch with a CM and his son. However, none of the channels mentioned any specific names in their stories. Speaking to reporters after meeting Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, a visibly angry Kumaraswamy retorted that he was demanding an inquiry into these media reports.

"If the police have given any information to them, then let them come out with the names. There are six former Chief Ministers alive today. One is Shettar, second is DV Sadananda Gowda, who is a Union Minister, third is Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, fourth is SM Krishna and fifth is Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and sixth is me. Now, I want the Mangaluru police to come clean if they have given such information to any media. Therefore, I am demanding an inquiry into it," the former CM shot back.

He added angrily if the media houses have information, then let them come out with facts. "Why are you (media) guys beating around the bush?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, TV anchor Anushree posted an emotional video clip appealing to her fans and the media, in particular, stating that merely police calls for deposition cannot be construed as guilty of a crime. "I am not an accused person as the media portrays. I am paying the price for joining hands with a choreographer to learn dancing skills. I did not know till recently, relationships of this kind would haunt me forever. I am not involved in drugs or any parties," she said while visibly emotional.