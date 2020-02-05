

Touted to be Vishnu’s most ambitious project so far, he is also producing this film under his banner.

"The movie has begun filming back to back in the last few months and is racing towards completion. Vishnu’s character is an intense one in the film. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the film is woven with a terrific plot, characterisation, and action," a press release stated.

Recently, the actor, while releasing his look for Mosagallu asked his fans - "Am I good or Am I Bad? You be the judge."



The movie is slated for release in summer this year and features Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep, and Naveen Chandra among others.

Vishnu Manchu’s first production venture Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, which released in 2014, was a hit. He also heads the post-production unit ThinkSmart.



His last film release was Voter, which hit the marquee in June. The movie was written and directed by GS Karthik Reddy and produced by Pudhota Sudheer Kumar. It had Vishnu Manchu and Surbhi in lead roles, with Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Jayaprakash, Nassar forming the supporting cast. The music was composed by S. Thaman with Rajesh Yadav cranking the camera and Praveen KL editing it.



(With inputs from Digital Native)