Actor Vishnu Manchu has begun shooting his portion of important sequences for his Hollywood-Indian production Mosagallu in Los Angeles in the United States -- considered the entertainment capital of the world.
According to its makers, Mosagallu unravels the mystery behind one of the biggest IT scams in history. The LA schedule will be completed in 10 days.
This, after it was earlier reported that a team of stunt experts from Hollywood had come down to Hyderabad to choreograph the action sequence between Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty, who plays the role of the antagonist. Elaborate sets had been erected at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.
Touted to be Vishnu’s most ambitious project so far, he is also producing this film under his banner.
"The movie has begun filming back to back in the last few months and is racing towards completion. Vishnu’s character is an intense one in the film. Directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, the film is woven with a terrific plot, characterisation, and action," a press release stated.
Recently, the actor, while releasing his look for Mosagallu asked his fans - "Am I good or Am I Bad? You be the judge."
The movie is slated for release in summer this year and features Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep, and Naveen Chandra among others.
Vishnu Manchu’s first production venture Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, which released in 2014, was a hit. He also heads the post-production unit ThinkSmart.
His last film release was Voter, which hit the marquee in June. The movie was written and directed by GS Karthik Reddy and produced by Pudhota Sudheer Kumar. It had Vishnu Manchu and Surbhi in lead roles, with Sampath Raj, Posani Krishna Murali, Jayaprakash, Nassar forming the supporting cast. The music was composed by S. Thaman with Rajesh Yadav cranking the camera and Praveen KL editing it.
(With inputs from Digital Native)
