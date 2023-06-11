Manchester City win Champions League final in Istanbul, complete treble

Manchester City beat Inter Milan in a tight Champions League final and completed the treble of all three major trophies this season, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup in recent weeks.

Sports

Rodri fired to give Manchester City the victory over Inter Milan as he scored the only goal in the UEFA Champions League final, in Istanbul on the night of Saturday, June 10, securing a historic treble. Manchester City beat Inter Milan in a tight Champions League final and completed the treble of all three major trophies this season, having already won the Premier League and FA Cup in recent weeks.

The Spanish midfielder's goal on 68 minutes won the tough game for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. City players lifted the trophy after the thrilling final. British football fans who filled the Ataturk Olympic Stadium celebrated the 1-0 victory, a Xinhua report said.

"Words are not enough to describe this feeling," City's German midfielder of Turkish roots Ilkay Gundogan said in televised comments. "It is a big honour to lift the trophy in our country," he added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Manchester City on their victory in Istanbul in a message on Twitter. With this, City have become the first English Premier League club since United to win a treble of all three major trophies in one season.