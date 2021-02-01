'Manam 2’ on the cards?

‘Manam’, which released in 2014, starred three generations of the Akkineni family – Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, and Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni.

A fantasy drama that was released in the year 2014, Manam was directed by Vikram Kumar. According to the latest reports, Vikram Kumar has pitched a story to Nagarjuna with the title Manam 2. Sources told



However, the film will not be a sequel to Manam, we hear. Besides getting Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni to play important roles in the film, the director also has crucial roles earmarked for actor Sumanth and Sushanth from the Akkineni clan.



Nagarjuna currently has two films - Brahmastra in Hindi and Wild Dog in Telugu. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in this flick. Pritam, Steel Banglez and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick with V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux cranking the camera and editing by Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar. The shooting of Brahmastra began in Bulgaria and has been progressing well, with the team filming in various locations in Mumbai, Varanasi, Tel Aviv, Sofia and London.



Ashishor Solomon is making his debut as a director with Wild Dog, which is produced by Matinee Entertainment. The technical crew of this flick includes Shaneil Deo for handling the cinematography, Kiran Kumar for penning the dialogues and David Ismalone for choreographing the action sequences.



Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has Love Story needing his attention. This Sekhar Kammula directorial has Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead pair. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao are bankrolling the project under their banner. We hear that Love Story is a romantic tale of a boy and girl moving to the city from a village and what ensues further. Naga Chaitanya plays a Hyderabadi youngster and will be speaking the Telangana dialect, which is a first in his career. He underwent special training to get his accent perfect, we hear. Pavan, who studied at AR Rahman's KM Music Conservatory, is composing music for this flick. Love Story will release on April 16.



