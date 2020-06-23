UP man who stole Rs 600 to quell hunger gets help from Kerala jail officials to go home

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Babu was in the media in March when he stole Rs 600 from a bank in Kasaragod to quell his hunger.

Ajay Babu, a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, had come to Kerala at the end of January this year, in search of a job. After over four long months in Kerala, fraught with a slew of unpleasant experiences, he finally returned to his native place in UP.

Ajay was stranded in an unknown state, jobless, forced to beg at one point, due to the COVID-19 related lockdown. In fact, Ajay made news in March when he stole Rs 600 from a bank in Kasaragod to quell his hunger, and later when he escaped the Central Jail in the neighbouring Kannur district to call his mother.

Moved by his plight, Kerala prison officials helped the 21-year-old secure bail and join his family in Uttar Pradesh. It was a happy reunion for Ajay Babu when he reached his village Sisolar in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, said officials.

It was made possible thanks to the collective efforts of some good samaritans in the Kerala jail department, a lawyer from Kasaragod district, and officials of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority who were sympathetic to the man's ordeal.

Ajay was given Rs 500 pocket money, food, water, two pairs of clothes and a sleeper class ticket to a Delhi-bound train from Kannur on Saturday.

How police officials helped Ajay

Speaking to TNM, T K Janardhanan, Superintendent of Kannur Special Sub Jail, said that Ajay is a migrant worker who reached Kerala in search of a job. In February, he found a job at a restaurant in Kasaragod. “Ajay said that he was not only overworked but the restaurant owner did not pay him his wages. After working there for a week, he left his job. Then, unable to find any job, he took to begging in Kasaragod town to sustain himself. But how many times would people offer money to a known face in the area? It was then he decided to break into a bank in the town,” the Superintendent said.