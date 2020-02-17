Man who landed at Bengaluru airport admitted with suspected coronavirus infection

Though the man had not travelled to China, he returned to India from a COVID-19 affected country.

A passenger who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases after thermal scanning found that his temperature had increased. While the man had not travelled to China, he had returned from a country that reported positive cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-2019.

According to numbers issued by the Karnataka State Health Department, 1,216 individuals had undergone thermal scanning at the airport between Saturday and Sunday, of whom only one man has been taken for further examination. In the two days, a total of six individuals were returning from a region where coronavirus had been detected and identified.

“He was admitted for further examination. His samples have been sent for testing and the results are awaited,” stated an official from the hospital.

The state has taken strict measures to ensure that any potential threats of spreading the disease are caught.

“The state of Karnataka has strengthened all surveillance and control measures against the disease. Till date, 246 travellers from COVID-2019 affected countries have been identified and 215 are under home isolation. Four Chinese passengers have left the country, and one is admitted at isolation (ward) in a hospital. Till date, 163 samples of symptomatic patients are sent for testing, out of which, 158 samples will be sent for testing and 151 samples are reported as negative. A total of 26 passengers have completed 28 days of observation,” read the daily bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday evening.

There were three positive cases confirmed in Kerala. Two were later tested negative on retests. Two patients have been discharged from the hospital after making a full recovery. The Kerala health officials swung into action against the virus to curb its spread.

The new strain of coronavirus caused COVID-19 or coronavirus disease. It belongs to the same family of viruses that caused the 2003 SARS outbreak and the sporadic MERS cases in 2012. There is no confirmed cure or vaccine yet. The treatment has been largely to give supportive measures and relieve symptoms, in combination with anti-viral drugs.