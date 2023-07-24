A fun photoshoot in Arishina Gundi waterfall, Kollur turned tragic after a 23-year-old got washed away in the raging water on Sunday, July 23. Twenty three year-old Sarath Kumar, a native of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district in Karnataka fell into the water while his friend was taking a video of him posing against the picturesque waterfall.
In a video taken by his friend, Sarath is seen standing on a wet rock, too close to the water stream, and suddenly he slips from the rock and falls into the raging water stream. The video shows his friend crying for help. The video has since gone viral on social media.
According to reports, Sarathâ€™s friend immediately informed the nearby forest department staff about the incident. A search and rescue operation was launched involving forest department personnel, fire brigade, and local volunteers. Despite their efforts, Sarath is yet to be found.