Man tries to kiss cobra after rescuing it in Karnataka, gets bitten

In the viral video, the man who is reported to be from Karnataka's Bhadravathi in the Shivamogga region, is shown holding a cobra in his hand.

news Social Media

A man's odd display of affection for snakes took a horrific turn when he was bitten by a cobra he had just 'rescued'. The viral video shows the man kissing the cobra he had just saved and it bit him on the lips. Twitter user, AH Siddique shared the video on Twitter. The tweet read, “A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip. He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it. “

The man in the video, who is reported to be from Karnataka's Bhadravathi in the Shivamogga region, is shown holding a cobra in his palm while others circle him in a garden when the incident occurred. After biting the man, the snake quickly escaped the crowd. It's been reported that the man managed to survive.

People on the Internet are divided by the occurrence. Netizens expressed their disapproval while expressing concern for the man, with one asking, “Did he make it? Folks do anything to go viral.” Some people found humour in the situation and said things like, "It did kiss him" and "Sorry that snake has a boyfriend."

A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip..

He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it.

#Kiss #Cobra #CobraBite #Viral pic.twitter.com/Khbfc2vK3W October 1, 2022

Interestingly, a well-known snake catcher from Kerala named Vava Suresh is credited for capturing more than 38,000 snakes and suffering from 3,000 or more bites. Some refer to him as the "Snake man of Kerala" and claim that he has saved more than 190 king cobras. At one point, he was so well-known that he developed a mobile app specifically for contacting people called "King Cobra." On a Malayalam station, he even has his own TV programme called "Snake Master."

On January 30, when Suresh attempted to put the cobra inside a gunny bag after being called to rescue it, the snake bit him. He let go of the snake, which crept behind a nearby stone as soon as he was bitten. Before being transferred to the hospital, Suresh again caught the snake and placed it inside the bag. He was taken unconscious to a private hospital and later transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, where he was on life support for many days and finally discharged.

Read: Snake catcher Vava Suresh is back to rescuing snakes in Kerala

Watch: How BJP's Raja Singh gets away with hate speech and other cases