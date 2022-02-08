Man nabbed at Hyderabad airport for smuggling gold foil worth Rs 20 lakh

news Crime

The Customs officials at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have seized gold worth Rs 20.25 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The officials on Tuesday, February 8, said they detected and seized gold foil wrapped in black carbon paper. The gold foil weighing 407 grams was valued at Rs 20.25 lakh. The male passenger had concealed gold foil in black carbon paper, which was seized from his checked in baggage.

Customs department in recent weeks detected several cases of passengers smuggling in gold in different forms. The passengers are also using innovative ways to conceal the yellow metal.

The seizure on Tuesday, February 8, came two days after gold valued at Rs 1.36 crore was seized from a passenger who came from Dubai. The officials detected and seized 2715.800 grams of gold items valued at Rs 1.36 crore from him. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and checked in baggage.

Earlier on January 11, 1.48 kg gold valued at Rs 72.80 lakh was seized from three women passengers who arrived from Dubai. The gold was seized in three separate cases. Two of the passengers had hidden the gold inside undergarments while the third had concealed it in the rectum.

The officials on January 10 recovered 442.6 grams of gold valued at Rs 21.70 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold in paste form was concealed inside a specially stitched pocket of underwear. A day earlier, the customs officials had recovered gold in paste form from a passenger who had concealed it in the bandages tied to calves of both the legs.

They seized 970 grams of gold valued at Rs 47.55 lakhs from a male passenger who arrived from Sharjah.