Man mauled to death by stray dogs in AMU campus

Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden of the Sir Syed Academy Museum when the dogs attacked him, according to the police.

A 65-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of the Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, April 16, police said. Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden of the Sir Syed Academy Museum when the dogs attacked him, according to the police.

Aligarh City Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media.

There was no immediate response from the university regarding the incident.

A similar incident happened in February in Hyderabad where a four-year-old named Pradeep was mauled to death by a pack of dogs. The incident happened in a parking area near an automobile service centre, where Pradeepâ€™s father worked as a watchman. CCTV visuals showed the child walking alone in the parking lot when three dogs came running towards him, pinned him down, dragged him around and mauled him. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) later gave an ex-gratia amount of Rs 9.72 lakh to Pradeepâ€™s family.