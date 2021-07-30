Man kills girlfriend before taking his own life at posh Hyderabad hotel

The deceased, identified as Gudise Ramulu and Santhoshi from Vikarabad, checked into the Madhapur hotel on Wednesday afternoon and were supposed to check out on Friday.

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man killed his girlfriend before dying by suicide on July 29, Thursday evening at a hotel in Hyderabad. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Gudise Ramulu and Santhoshi from Bomraspet in Vikarabad district. The police suspect that Ramulu killed the woman by slitting her throat before taking his own life following an alleged argument between the two. A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Madhapur retrieved both the bodies from the hotel located in Cyberabad’s Madhapur area.

According to the police, Ramulu and Santhoshi knew each other from Class 10 as they hailed from neighbouring villages in Bomraspet mandal. Police said that they checked into the hotel on July 28, Wednesday afternoon and were supposed to check out on Friday afternoon but sought a day’s extension.

ACP Raghunandan Rao told the media, “A hotel attendant saw an argument between the couple in the afternoon. In the evening, there was no response when hotel staff knocked on the door, so they broke the door open on suspicion. Ramulu had killed Santhoshi in the bathroom by slitting her throat and then died by suicide.”

Speaking to TNM, Investigation Officer Inspector Ravindra Prasad said, “What we found out is that both were in love and there was an argument between them over getting married. While the woman wanted them to get married, the man was not in favour of it because their families had not agreed to their match.”

While Santhoshi was preparing for a government job, further details about Ramulu are yet to be known.

Police have informed the families of both the deceased after shifting the bodies for postmortem. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and 174 of the CrPC pertaining to murder and death by suicide. Further investigation is underway.