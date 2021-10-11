Man killed after being knocked down by Telangana Speaker’s convoy vehicle

The 55-year-old victim was trying to cross the road when he was hit by the car in Medak district.

A 55-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car, which was part of Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s convoy, in Medak district on Monday, October 11. The victim who was identified as Narasimha Reddy was trying to cross the road when he was fatally knocked down. The incident took place near Kallakal village in Manhoharabad mandal when the Speaker was travelling from Hyderabad to Banswada, which is his constituency in Kamareddy for an official programme.

Police suspect the driver’s negligence in the accident. The police have seized the vehicle and the driver has been detained, said Medak Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi told TNM. Speaking to TNM, the SP said, “The car did not belong to the Speaker. It was a different vehicle which was part of the convoy. The vehicle and the driver have been detained. Further inquiry is going on. A case in this regard has been registered.”

The victim was a resident of Kallakal village. He was working in a private factory in the industrial area. Following the accident, the Speaker got out of his car and rushed the victim to a local hospital. However, Narasimha was grievously injured in the accident and he died while undergoing treatment.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas issued a statement calling the incident unfortunate. He further asked the concerned officials to extend all possible help to the family of the victim.

Pocharam Srinivas is a six-time legislator and a former Minister. He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Assembly after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the state elections for the second-term in 2018. Before taking up his role as the Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas worked as the Minister of Agriculture in the first TRS government.