Man held in Bengaluru for threatening Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray

A police official has said that the man is a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly threatening Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Jaisingh Rajput, was apprehended by the Mumbai crime branch's cyber team on Saturday and brought to Mumbai, he said. Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Jaisingh Rajput allegedly called the minister on December 8, but the latter did not receive the call. The accused then sent threatening text messages to the minister, the official said. During the investigation, the cyber police traced the caller's mobile number to Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka. Accordingly, a team was sent to Bengaluru where the accused person was arrested, the official said.

He was later produced before a court which sent him in police custody. The accused is a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the police official said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment last year in June and the CBI is probing his death. The CBI took over the probe on the recommendation of the Bihar government on a complaint filed by the late actor's father. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the alleged financial irregularities and the drugs angle related to the case.