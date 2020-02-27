Man falls asleep after breaking into house in Karnataka, handed over to cops

The strange incident took place on Wednesday in the one-storey, tiled-roof house in Dakshina Kannada.

news Crime

A seemingly drunk man broke into a home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, but he was so tired that he reportedly decided to take a nap. However, the homeowner caught the strange man taking a nap on his sofa with a set of keys clutched in his hand.

The strange incident took place on Wednesday in the one-storey, tiled-roof house of Sudarshan, a resident of Ullas Junction in Uppinangady police station limits in Dakshina Kannada. The man who broke into the house has been identified as Anil Sahani, a native of Bihar’s Majipur district.

A statement by the police in the district stated that on Wednesday morning, Sudarshan noticed that the tiles on the roof of the house were removed. After noticing the unknown man on his sofa, Sudarshan promptly woke him up by hitting him with a stick before handing him over to the police.

According to the police, Anil had entered the house on Tuesday night by removing a tile on the roof. But instead of stealing items from the house, he fell asleep on the sofa after grabbing a bunch of keys kept near the TV stand, the statement read.

"It appears he was too inebriated and fell asleep. We are investigating whether he is linked to other cases of theft reported in the area," a senior police official told TNM.

A case has been registered in the Uppinangady police station charging Anil with the attempt of theft.

A similarly strange incident was recently reported in Kerala. After reportedly robbing five shops in Ernakulam district of Kerala, a thief broke into a house on the night of February 18. However, after entering the house, he noticed an army cap, and soon realised that it was an Army man’s house.

The thief then scribbled an apology letter on the wall. Quoting the Bible, the man wrote in Malayalam that he violated the seventh commandment of the Bible, “Thou shalt not steal.” Expressing his regret, he also wrote that he would not have entered the house if he had known it was a soldier's house. The caretaker of the house in Thiruvankulam, who alerted the police the next morning, also noticed that the thief consumed alcohol from the army man’s collection.