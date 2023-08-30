UP man electrocutes wife to death over alleged affair

A man allegedly tortured his wife to death by inflicting electric shocks on her in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli. The accused Ram Vilas, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, August 29, for the murder of his 35-year-old wife Mithlesh.

Ram Vilas told the police that he returned home on Monday night and found Mithlesh with a man in an objectionable condition. He then confronted Mithlesh, who identified the man as her lover, Laxmi Shankar, 30. Enraged by this, Ram Vilas locked Laxmi Shankar in another room and gave electric shocks to Mithlesh. When she became unconscious, he thrashed her with a stick, which led to her death, the accused told the police.

Later, he attacked Laxmi Shankar, who managed to escape.

SHO Jitendra Kumar Singh said that the neighbours heard loud cries for help from the home of Ram Vilas and informed the police. “I went to Ram Vilas’ home and found his wife lying unconscious while Ram Vilas was holding a long wire and a welding rod and was seething with anger,” said a villager who informed the police.

Ram Vilas and Mithlesh had four children aged four to eight. Ram, a welder, told the police that he would work till late and added, “Taking advantage of my absence, Mithlesh had started an affair with Laxmi Shankar.”