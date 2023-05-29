Man brutally stabs 16-year-old girl to death in Delhi, arrested

Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and issued a notice to city police seeking action report.

Delhi police have arrested a 20-year-old man who stabbed a 16-year-old girl to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday, May 28, from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Monday. The accused Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder, works as a fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, a man in a blue t-shirt identified as Sahil can be seen repeatedly inflicting stab wounds on the girl, even as several bystanders stand witness. He pushes away a man in a dark red shirt who tries to intervene, issuing threats, and proceeds to further hurt the girl by striking her with a boulder. He then leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He attacks the girl once again and then finally departs, as per the video.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they recently had an argument. “The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend's son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on the complaint of the victim's father,” the official added.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and issued a notice to city police seeking action report. In its notice issued to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahbad Dairy police station on Monday, the DCW has asked police to provide a copy of FIR registered in the matter.

“The DCW has also asked details of the accused arrested in the matter and if the accused has not been arrested, we have asked the SHO to inform the police of the steps taken by police to arrest the accused. We have also asked for a copy of any complaint received from the girl or family regarding any threats till date along with details of action taken thereon on each and every complaint,” said a DCW official.

“Considering the gravity of the matter please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by May 31 at 04.00 pm,” the notice to the SHO read.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock over the brutal murder. The incident, he said, has exposed the deteriorating law and order in the capital and indicates that the criminals have no fear of law. “It is extremely tragic and unfortunate that a heartless murder of an innocent minor girl has taken place in Delhi. The criminals have become fearless, with no fear of the police. LG Sir, law and order is your responsibility, please do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of utmost importance,” Kejriwal tweeted.