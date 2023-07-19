UP man beats up 15-year-old Dalit boy, forces him to manually remove own excreta

The boy’s father alleged in the FIR that the accused, Jagram Yadav, used casteist slurs and attacked all those who opposed how he was treating his 15-year-old son.

In a shocking incident, a Dalit minor boy was allegedly thrashed and forced to remove his excreta manually at Saifai in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. The victim, a Class 11 student, was out to attend a nature's call when the incident took place. According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged with the Saifai police in connection with the case, the minor had gone to attend nature's call in Jagram Yadav's fields. Following this, Jagram allegedly thrashed him and forced him to remove the excreta from his field.

The alleged incident took place on July 13 in the Parsana panchayat of the district. The victim's father said in the FIR Jagram Yadav used casteist slurs and attacked all those who opposed how he was treating his 15-year-old son. “He also thrashed the boy's aunt, who was working in nearby fields, for trying to save him.”

Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said that a case has been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, while adding that Saifai circle officer Nagendra Chaubey is conducting the investigation. “Jagram Yadav is absconding. Police are conducting raids for his arrest,” he said. Yadav has also filed a surrender application in the court.