Man beaten to death for protesting sexual harassment of minor daughter

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Maheshpur village of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by friends and family members of a man, who had been harassing the victim's minor daughter.

Hari Om had gone to meet the family of Ranvir to complain that he had been misbehaving with his 14-year-old daughter. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Maheshpur village of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

Ranvir, 24, along with his friends Vikas, 23, Sharma Yadav, 24, and Amar Singh, 26, and other family members then ruthlessly attacked Hari Om with bricks and sticks.

The victim succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against seven accused and Ranvir and his friends Vikas, Sharma Yadav and Amar Singh have been arrested.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Moradabad, Prabhakar Chaudhri, said, "It has come to light that there was some dispute between the two families, who are also relatives."

SP city Amit Kumar Anand said, "After the death of Hari Om, his family members and some villagers staged a dharna outside the local police station. Negligence on the part of the local police has come to the fore as there was a delay in police action. An inquiry has been ordered.”

In a similar incident six years ago, a medical practitioner was beaten to death in the state allegedly by three teenaged members of a family after he asked them to stop harassing his daughter.

The relatives of the deceased filed a police complaint based on which an FIR was lodged.

As per the FIR, three students of class 10, 11 and 12, assaulted Indresh Parashar who was returning home in Inchauli area of Meerut district from his clinic in nearby Parikshatgarh town.

He was taken to a nursing home where he died of internal bleeding, police said.

With IANS inputs

