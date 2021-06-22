Man barred from boarding flight for no RT-PCR report creates ruckus at Delhi airport

Visuals put out on social media showed the man, who did not have the mandatory RT-PCR test, being dragged out by CISF officials present at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport.

news Crime

A Mumbai-bound passenger created ruckus at Terminal Three of Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport (IGI) after he was barred from boarding the flight as he did not have a mandatory RT-PCR report which is required for travelling by air. According to IGI Airport police, the incident occurred on Monday, June 21, when the passenger, who was travelling by a Vistara flight, was stopped from boarding the flight as he did not have an RT-PCR report.

After he was stopped, the man, identified as Suraj Panday, a resident of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, sat in protest against the airline's staff. He reportedly also misbehaved with the airport staff, following which staff of the airline immediately called Aviation Security (CISF) at the airport. "Seeing the out of control situation despite repeated requests made by Air staff, we finally decided to hand him over to the CISF. A complaint was filed with the Delhi Police for further action against the passenger," an airport official told IANS.

The police told IANS that Vistara Airline filed a complaint against the passenger who came at IGI Airport's Vistara Airline counter to travel to Mumbai by flight UK 933, but he was not allowed allowed to board as he had no RT-PCR test report.

Later, he became violent and started shouting and also walked on the checking baggage belt and obstructed the working of the airline staff and other passengers, Vistara said. Based on Vistara's complaint, a case was filed against the man by Delhi police.

"Our staff also checked the CCTV footage which supported the version of the complainant. Enquiry conducted so far and discussed with senior officer, accused Suraj Pandey committed offence U/s 92/93/97 DP act and again will not commit any congnisable offence," said Rajiv Ranjan (DCP) IGI Airport.

"The accused runs his private business. Since the offense was bailable, he was released on police bail and will be produced before the court through Kalandra for judicial verdict," Ranjan added.

Visuals put out on social media show CISF officials holding the man by his feet and dragging him out of the airport. Another visuals shared by news agency ANI shows the man standing on top of the conveyor belt in an attempt to stop the boarding.

A passenger travelling to Mumbai, on a Vistara flight, created a ruckus at Delhi Airport (T3) after he was not allowed to board the aircraft as he was not carrying an RT-PCR report, mandatory for passengers arriving in Maharashtra. He was handed over to Delhi Police by CISF. pic.twitter.com/m5aFBLabxU â€” ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

This is how @CISFHQrs handled a passenger who "turned unruly" when asked to show a negative RT PCR #COVID19 test report before allowing him onboard a Delhi to Mumbai flight. This happened at @DelhiAirport yesterday. @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/sfCST3GyEb â€” Anvit Srivastava (@AnvitSrivastava) June 22, 2021

With IANS inputs