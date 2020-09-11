Man attempts to kill himself near Telangana Assembly, cops foil bid

With the incident occurring in front of Ravindra Bharathi, situated close to the Assembly, it created a flutter.

Even as the Legislature sessions were underway in Hyderabad, a man attempted to kill himself near the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday and managed to set himself ablaze despite heavy presence of security personnel at the spot. With the incident occurring in front of Ravindra Bharathi, situated close to the Assembly, it created a flutter. Videos on social media show the man raising slogans of â€˜Jai Telanganaâ€™ as he douses himself with an inflammable liquid in a bottle and sets himself on fire.

Policemen deployed as part of the security arrangements for the ongoing session doused the fire immediately and shifted him to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for treatment. The man, identified as Narlakanti Nagulu, a security guard at a building in the city, sustained 25% burns. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where his condition was said to be out of danger and stable.

According to reports, the man told mediapersons that he was not satisfied with the policies of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the formation of the state and said that he had not benefited from the statehood.

However, the police claimed that Nagulu was addicted to alcohol and that is what led him to take the step, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Viswa Prasad told ANI, "He has suffered superficial burn injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, his condition is currently stable. He was working as a security guard at MB Towers in Panjagutta."

Earlier in August, a young man tried to kill himself in front of Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister's official residence, citing corruption in the state.

With IANS inputs

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.