Even as the Legislature sessions were underway in Hyderabad, a man attempted to kill himself near the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday and managed to set himself ablaze despite heavy presence of security personnel at the spot. With the incident occurring in front of Ravindra Bharathi, situated close to the Assembly, it created a flutter. Videos on social media show the man raising slogans of â€˜Jai Telanganaâ€™ as he douses himself with an inflammable liquid in a bottle and sets himself on fire.
Policemen deployed as part of the security arrangements for the ongoing session doused the fire immediately and shifted him to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for treatment. The man, identified as Narlakanti Nagulu, a security guard at a building in the city, sustained 25% burns. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where his condition was said to be out of danger and stable.
According to reports, the man told mediapersons that he was not satisfied with the policies of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after the formation of the state and said that he had not benefited from the statehood.
However, the police claimed that Nagulu was addicted to alcohol and that is what led him to take the step, adding that further investigation is ongoing.
Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Viswa Prasad told ANI, "He has suffered superficial burn injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, his condition is currently stable. He was working as a security guard at MB Towers in Panjagutta."
Earlier in August, a young man tried to kill himself in front of Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister's official residence, citing corruption in the state.
With IANS inputs
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.