Man attacks woman in Mangaluru restaurant for rejecting advances

The incident occurred in Coconut Grove restaurant in the city when a group of men barged in looking to speak with a woman.

A group of men barged into a restaurant in Mangaluru on Saturday, reportedly upset with a woman for rejecting advances. Another man, attempting to prevent the woman from being attacked, was injured in the incident. The scene was caught on CCTV and police officials from Kadri (Mangaluru East) police station registered a case of criminal intimidation, assault and rioting.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at Coconut Grove restaurant located on Bendoorwell Main Road in the city when a group of men including Trishul, Santosh, and Danish barged into the restaurant and allegedly attacked a group of people inside.

The 24-second long video clip shows a group of men barging into a restaurant and immediately starting to attack those seated around a table. In the group, two men wearing helmets start by throwing another helmet placed on a table near the door. The other men engaged in a fist fight, while throwing objects on the four people seated around a table. Two men in the group seated around the table retaliate and take the fight outside, while two women stare at the door.

Kadri police inspector Savitra Teja told TNM that the police has registered a case against the attackers. â€œThe incident occurred at Coconut Grove restaurant when a man barged in looking to speak to a girl he was in love with. This led to a dispute between two groups and one person sustained minor injuries. The woman is fine and did not sustain any injuries but one person who tried to block the men from attacking her was injured,â€œ Savitra Teja said.

Police officials said that the investigation into the attack is underway and a First Information Report was registered against Danish, Santosh, Trishul and others under charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and assault.