Man attacks Vijay Sethupathi and team at Bengaluru airport, no case registered

Vijay Sethupathi had reportedly arrived in Bengaluru for the shoot of the upcoming premiere of ‘MasterChef Tamil.'

Flix Attack

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Setupathi was exiting the Bengaluru Airport’s arrival terminal when an unidentified man attempted to attack him and his team. The incident took place on Tuesday night, November 2, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. According to a video that has gone viral, Vijay Sethupathi was being escorted out of the airport premises by his team and the security personnel when the man ran towards the actor from behind, jumped and tried to kick him with his knee.

However, Vijay Sethupathi’s personal assistant reportedly was hit in the process. A few members of his team saw the man running towards the actor but by then the actor’s PA suffered the hit. His team immediately tried to pull the man away from the actor.

According to the Bengaluru airport police, the man was in an inebriated state, and had approached Vijay Sethupathi for a selfie when he was walking out of the airport. However, Vijay allegedly smelled alcohol on him, and declined the request. His PA then allegedly pushed the man away. It was following this that the man retaliated by hitting the PA. However, soon after the attack took place, airport security personnel and police could be seen diffusing the situation and stopping Vijay Sethupathi and his team from any further instigation. No case has been registered against the attacker so far.

Vijay Sethupathi had reportedly arrived in Bengaluru for the shoot of the upcoming premiere of MasterChef Tamil. According to some reports, he also visited the family of the late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29. Vijay is hosting the Tamil version of the MasterChef series, a reality cooking show. MasterChef Tamil will air on SunTV. The promo for the show, featuring popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia, was released recently. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has a number of films in the offing, including Tamil films Vikram and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Malayalam film 19(1)(a) and Hindi film Mumbaikar, among others.

