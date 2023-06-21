Hyderabad: Man attacks woman for rejecting marriage proposal

According to Hyderabad police, Ganesh attacked his relative Vasavi with a knife, after she rejected his repeated proposals for marriage.

A 22-year-old software engineer named Vasavi has been hospitalised in Hyderabad with grievous injuries after a man attacked her with a knife allegedly for refusing to marry him. The incident occurred late at night on Tuesday, June 20, in Puppalaguda under the limits of Narsingi police station.

According to police, Ganesh, who works as a food delivery boy, wanted to marry Vasavi, who happened to be his relative. Vasavi, who hails from Piduguralla in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, rejected his proposal. She works at the IT company Accenture in Hyderabad and resided at a hostel in the Gachibowli area.

Ganesh went to the hostel on Tuesday night and took her to a restaurant in Puppalaguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He once again put forward his marriage proposal, but she rejected it. During the argument, the man allegedly took out a knife from his bag and attacked her. The girl suffered stab injuries on her neck, face and hands.

A passerby called the police emergency line and informed them of the incident. The police shifted Vasavi to the hospital. Ganesh has been taken into custody by the Narsingi police.

Speaking to the media, Vasavi said that Ganesh forcefully took her to the restaurant, saying he wanted to talk. Vasavi said that Ganesh had expressed his interest in her for the last ten years, even though she had made it clear that she was not interested in him.